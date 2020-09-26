Paris Hilton And JoJo Siwa Join Forces In Pink Outfits For Iconic Video Matchup

Paris Hilton and JoJo Siwa came together for a rainbow-colored Instagram video on Friday, as Paris shared an iconic clip of the two with her 12.9 million followers.

In the clip, JoJo was wearing a bubblegum-colored hoodie that had “Sliving” written across the front (one of Paris’ catchphrases) in white, her hair pulled up in a side ponytail. The a social media star also sported a large, pink bow in her ponytail and wore what looked like rhinestones dotting a multi-colored face-painting of a star over her right eye. She sat in the driver’s seat of her car, which had a decal of her face all over it.

Paris stood at the driver’s side window next to JoJo, wearing a stylish blazer in a similar pink shade as JoJo’s sweatshirt. The socialite also sported heart-shaped sunglasses with multi-colored rhinestone details in the upper corners.

The main focus of the upload was Paris’ caption, citing “words to live by” as she and JoJo gave users a few of Paris’ original lines. She also input crown, rainbow, queen, and a girl with a ponytail emoji, aptly reflecting the colors and aesthetics of the upload.

“Never pass a mirror without looking in it,” Paris stated at the beginning of the video, as JoJo then rolled down her window to reply.

“That’s hot!” JoJo said in response.

“Loves it,” Paris then retorted.

“Sliving!” exclaimed JoJo.

Both ladies smirked as they said the trademark catchphrases, finally looking at each other at the end to smile and crack a small laugh, delighted with their cheeky post.

Both Jojo and Paris fans went wild for the post, pouring in over 552,00 likes and 450 comments within four hours. Fans not only loved the duo coming together in an epic meet-up, but also showered the social media stars with praise for their singular styles and iconic one-liners.

“SLIVING for you two,” posted a fan.

“The iconic duo that nobody thought we needed!!!” exclaimed another user.

“LOVES IT,” wrote an admirer, using the socialite’s signature saying.

“Always a pretty vibe,” commented another fan, loving the two influencers’ looks.

Paris loves pleasing her followers with surprise videos with some of her most famous friends. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the DJ recently shared a video to her Instagram feed with BFF Kim Kardashian, as the two called themselves “opposite twins” in a sweet, selfie clip. That post divided fans somewhat, with many followers not too thrilled that the 39-year-old was spending time with Kim.