Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Victoria Stands Up To Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, September 28 through October 2, teased a week filled with drama. The Newman family explodes in turmoil as Billy and Victoria make moves against Victor and Adam, which could have destructive consequences. Meanwhile, Traci and Jack track down a new lead in their mystery about Dina.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) visits Victor (Eric Braeden) at the Ranch. Victor is not thrilled at all about whatever Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has planned to bring down Adam (Mark Grossman) and expose Victor’s role in the crimes his younger son committed as a pre-teen.

Victor reminds his oldest daughter that Billy would love to bring down him and Newman Enterprises even though Vicky is the person in charge of the family business at the moment. Victoria does not want to hear her dad’s admissions, though. She blames him for always protecting Adam, and she predicts that her father will once again do whatever it takes to shield his youngest son no matter who else he ends up hurting. Recently Victoria has not appreciated that her father seems to favor Adam above all his other children.

Meanwhile, Billy makes a shocking move despite Lily’s (Christel Khalil) concerns over the legal ramifications of the article he and Alyssa (María DiDomenico) are working on. When Billy pushes publish before he had all his bases covered, an angry Lily demands to know what Billy did. He looks like he’s willing to risk Lily’s rather along with Victor’s revenge in order to make the truth about Adam’s misdeeds known to the world.

In Billy’s mind, Adam must pay, and he’s ready to see it happen. Part of Billy’s reasoning is, of course, Adam running over Delia, causing her death. Adam never paid for Delia’s death, and Billy continues to try to ensure that he finally does face a reckoning.

Finally, Dina (Marla Adams) sets down with her brother Jack (Peter Bergman) at Crimson Lights for coffee. During their visit, she lets him know that she might have a lead on their mother’s emerald necklace.

For a while, the siblings felt they understood what Dina wanted to tell them when she insisted they watch a home movie of their father holding baby Jack. However, after further thought, Jack realized that the interpretation they settled on was not something Dina ever would have cared enough to try to relay to them. Dina is not sentimental, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is the one who reminded Jack about his mother’s true nature.