‘Big Brother’ Legend Dr. Will Kirby Explains Why He Didn’t Join All-Stars And Should Players Return Again

Big Brother legend Dr. Will Kirby revealed himself to the All-Stars houseguests Thursday night as their new next-door neighbor. He will be participating in the Neighbor Week twist, which will see prizes as well as powers given in the week’s Head of Household (HOH) and Power of Veto (POV) competitions. Many were ecstatic to see Dr. Will come back to the game, especially given the theme of the summer.

Dr. Will caught up with Us Weekly after his big reveal last night and explained why he wasn’t inside the house with the rest of the returnees for BB22.

“Well, while placing no judgment on people who are playing this season, I personally didn’t feel like I could leave my family or take an absence from my career obligations right now,” he admitted. “Disappearing for three months wasn’t something that made sense to me personally. But I of course wanted to be involved in this season in some capacity and this role seemed like a great fit!

This was the reasoning behind many legendary players’ absence from All-Stars this year, with Derrick Levasseur uttering the same kinds of sentiments just before the summer began. Dr. Will did not reveal if he was invited to play or not, but it would have been a shock to find out producers didn’t at least try to get him on board.

CBS

Dr. Will also gave his thoughts on BB22 players coming back to play Big Brother another time. For instance, this season of All-Stars was Janelle Pierzina’s fourth time in the game and Kaysar Ridha’s third. While fans might love to see them back again, Dr. Will doesn’t necessarily agree. He said he understands why some players would want a second chance at the game, but after that, he said some longer-tenured veterans might need a different hobby.

“So the question is, ‘Do we want to see them play again’? I’m of the personal opinion that we as viewers deserve some fresh blood.”

Fans were beyond excited to have Janelle and Kaysar back in the house, as well as Keesha Smith so some viewers would probably be happy should they come back again, but it’s unlikely to happen. It’s been rumored that All-Stars only happened because of COVID-19 and producers knew the personalities of past competitors and didn’t have to do in-person interviews with new wannabe’s and risk contracting the virus. Should things progress with the ongoing health crisis, next summer should see a house of all new faces.