‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Shows Off Chest In Iridescent Dress With Plunging Neckline

Erin shone like starlight in a Monique Lhuillier design.

Erin Moriarty dazzled in a dress with a deep V-neck during a photo shoot for Flaunt Magazine. On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to show off some of the gorgeous looks that she modeled for her profile piece.

For her cover shot, Erin, 26, wore a dramatic black tulle gown that flared out from the bust. A white polka-dot pattern lightened up the dark look a bit. The actress posed against a brick wall with one hand raised up over her head. Her blond hair was brushed back and up in the front to create plenty of volume. She credited Aaron Light for her chic look by tagging the hairstylist. The team behind her shoot also included makeup artist Carolina Yasukawa, fashion stylist Amanda Lim, and photographer Giuliano Bekor.

On her popular Amazon Prime series, The Boys, Erin rocks gold and white to portray the superhero Starlight. She mostly stayed away from those light, bright colors for her shoot, but she did rock a look that sparkled. In the third image included in the slideshow that she shared, she rocked a Monique Lhuillier dress. The floor-length gown was made out of an iridescent purple fabric that twinkled like her character’s namesake. The piece had a plunging neckline that showed off her flawless décolletage and chest.

The garment also featured ruching on the front and elegant long sleeves with statement shoulders. Erin accessorized with a thin circlet that gave her look a regal vibe. On her feet, she wore a pair of sparkling Loriblu booties with pointed toes and stiletto heels. The upper part of the shoes was crafted out of thin fabric that fit her feet and ankles like a glove. The booties were covered with glittering crystals.

The other looks Erin was pictured wearing included a black Ulla Johnson crinkle dress with wide sleeves and an ivory Nana Jacqueline blouse constructed out of silky pearlescent material. She coupled the top with a pair of black Agent Provocateur shorts and a huge Sensi Studio hat.

One of Erin’s costars, Karen Fukuhara, responded to her Instagram post by deeming her a “goddess.” Her fans also had a lot to say about her photos.

“Serious question why are you so beautiful?” asked one admirer.

“I love these photos so much, so stunning! I can’t even decide which one is my favorite,” read another message.

“This is legitimately the prettiest woman in the world,” declared a third fan.

This isn’t the first time Erin’s fans have fawned over photos of the actress rocking high-fashion looks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they were thrilled when she posed in a bra and underwear for a Who What Wear pictorial.