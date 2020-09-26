Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Has A 98 Percent Success Rate In Early Trial

Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that early trials of its COVID-19 vaccine had been incredibly successful, offering yet more hope that a vaccine that could fight the novel coronavirus is on the horizon.

According to Newsweek, the vaccine created antibodies that could protect against COVID-19 in 98 percent of those participating in the study. In addition, the neutralizing antibodies remained in the body for at least 29 days after receiving the vaccination — another major success following reports that claimed those who had previously battled the disease could be reinfected.

The company has expressed its hope to move the vaccine into Phase three trials by early 2021, if not the end of the year. This phase would require more than 60,000 individuals to participate in order to make it ready for the public at large.

The good news was heralded by President Donald Trump, who has expressed his desire that a vaccine would be available by the election. Though that does not appear to be possible for this medication, Trump nevertheless urged Americans to support the pharmaceutical giant and asked citizens to participate in the upcoming trials.

“We encourage Americans to enroll in the vaccine trial,” the president said.

“It’s not only interesting, it will be a terrific thing for our country. We encourage everybody to enroll, as many people as we can,” he added.

Amilcar Orfali / Getty Images

However, despite the success of the vaccine there are still some unpleasant side effects. These are reported to include muscle soreness and fatigue. Younger individuals appeared to feel the side effects more acutely, with 64 percent experiencing the symptoms. Only 36 percent of individuals over the age of 65 reported the same.

Meanwhile, the science community at large has celebrated the triumph of yet another vaccine candidate — highlighting the incredible progress in fighting the pandemic.

“This is an unprecedented feat for the scientific community made possible by decades of progress in vaccine technology and a coordinated, strategic approach across government, industry and academia,” explained Dr. Anthony Fauci (via CNBC).

“It is likely that multiple COVID-19 vaccine regimens will be required to meet the global need. [This] candidate has showed promise in early-stage testing and may be especially useful in controlling the pandemic if shown to be protective after a single dose,” he added.

The news comes after Fauci warned Americans that the pandemic is far from over and that the United States is still in the first wave of the disease. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Fauci added that citizens should brace for fall and winter, as he believed there would be a resurgence of cases in what he predicted would be a new “challenge” for the nation.