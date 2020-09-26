Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Nina Learns About Nelle’s Death

Not everyone knows yet about the supposed death of Nelle Benson, but on General Hospital next week, more people will find out the details on what happened to the most hated woman in Port Charles. Carly is having a little bit of guilt and even Josslyn seems to be struggling with her feelings about the whole thing. Now Nina and Jax will be told what happened and more mixed emotions are expected to be brought to the surface.

Nelle was vicious, a liar, and a manipulator. Despite the relief that has been felt once people learned the news of her death, there are still feelings of shock. Nina hasn’t been told yet, but she will on Monday’s General Hospital. The spoilers and sneak peek reveal that Joss will suddenly realize that her dad and his girlfriend hadn’t been told the news. She is seen in the previews mentioning that to Carly as the couple is standing right there. Carly’s face has the look of surprise when Josslyn says that. Nelle’s fate was revealed this past week when Chase went to relay the info to Sonny, Carly, and Jason that her body was found by the river. She was supposedly identified. However, fans are sure that this is not the end of this villain.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

How will Nina react to the news that Nelle is truly gone for good? She turned on her during Wiley’s custody trial, but she still seemed to have a soft spot for her. The necklace that Nelle had in her possession is currently in Sonny’s house. It’s likely that sometime soon Nina will catch a glimpse of it and realize that it belonged to the girl who is rumored to be the daughter that she has been looking for.

General Hospital fans are anxious to see how this story line will all unfold once the necklace is spied by Nina. That seems to be the evidence that will connect her to her child. However, viewers aren’t sure that Nelle was the original owner of that piece of jewelry. With Nelle dead, that would certainly change things.

Also on next week’s General Hospital, spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Carly and Nina will grow close and that is likely because of Nelle’s death. They both tried to talk her into changing her ways, but she was too far gone blaming everyone else for her troubles. She couldn’t see that they were just trying to help her.

Things are about to get more complicated for Nina soon and she will be more confused, and possibly heartbroken, than ever.