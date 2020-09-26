Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Sophia & Sistine Hit The Beach In Bikinis: ‘We Decided To Move Here’

One of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters, Sophia, shared a pair of photos via her Instagram page on Friday night that fans will not want to miss. She hit the beach with her sister Sistine and their cousin Nicole Elattrache, and all three ladies looked incredible.

Sophia, 24, posted the snapshots and tagged her sister and cousin in the first photo of the new post. In her caption, she teased that they had decided they were moving to the gorgeous area where they had been hanging out.

The three ladies walked down the beach next to one another. Sophia walked in the middle, with Sistine on one side of her and their cousin on the other.

The ocean was just a few feet away from them while palm trees and other lush foliage could be seen on the other side of the beach behind them. The blue sky was dotted with a few wispy clouds and the sand was covered in footprints of others who had walked back and forth in the area.

Each of the three women wore bikinis, and Sophia added a baseball cap over her blond tresses. Her bikini appeared to be a fairly basic black ensemble, while Nicole’s was black with white accents.

Sistine, 22, also wore a two-piece bathing suit, but the top was styled as essentially a crop top and it provided a bit more coverage than the others. All three women looked incredible as their tanned, fit physiques and chiseled abs commanded everybody’s attention.

The second photo varied only slightly from the first. Sophia was a step or two ahead of the others in this one, and Sistine shielded her eyes while Nicole glanced over toward her.

Within merely minutes, thousands of Sophia’s 1.4 million Instagram followers had already noticed this set of uploads and liked the post. More than 11,000 likes poured in during the first 30 minutes after the shots went live, and more than 100 people commented as well.

Quite a few of the people commented that it seemed they might have been vacationing in Tulum, Mexico. However, none of the three confirmed that. Regardless of the location, both the exotic setting as well as the trio of beauties looked fabulous.

“Gorgeous trio; very beautiful all of you,” one person commented.

“Beautiful queen as always,” a fan of Sophia’s noted.

Sophia, Sistine, and younger sister Scarlet Stallone have all been sharing some sultry snaps via Instagram in recent days. Given the incredible location where the family appears to be hanging out at the moment, it is easy to see why they have been spending their days embracing the sandy setting and soaking up the sunshine. By the looks of things, their followers didn’t mind one bit.