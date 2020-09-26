Brazilian Model Bru Luccas DJs In A Very Tiny Bikini And Nerd Glasses

Social media star Bru Luccas wowed her 3.2 million Instagram followers yet again after flaunting her enviable physique while manning the DJ table in a sultry new video.

For the occasion, Luccas opted for a mismatched bikini set in a nude and black color palette. The combination ably flattered the Brazilian’s golden tan skin. The top was a classic black balconette style with a square neckline that left little of the model’s décolletage to the imagination. A dipped accent at the center of the bust showcased even more of the star’s cleavage. Thick straps offered support and the hem just under her bust-line exposed her toned midriff.

The bottoms were a light beige color with black lining around the seams. They were a low-rise silhouette and side straps wrapped around Luccas’s hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure. The back of the bottoms were a cheeky style that flaunted the model’s toned glutes.

To complete the ensemble, Luccas wore an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt as a cover-up. The shirt had a dark background with orange hibiscus flowers and white monstera leaves offering a fun pop of pattern to the garment. The shirt was slightly oversized and the hem extended down to reach Luccas’s upper thigh.

Luccas accessorized with a funky pair of glasses with a light brown frame. She also sported headphones that she placed around her shoulders. Her hair was styled into a deep part, and her brunette locks cascaded naturally down to her shoulders.

In the clip, Luccas danced as she stood at the DJ table. She angled her body sideways to the camera while raising her arms and stepping backwards. She then turned forward and swayed her hips from side to side. She made a movement to touch something on the table before giving her fans a smoldering look and ending the clip.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 43,000 likes and more than 460 comments.

“Beauty at its peak,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a plethora of red heart emoji.

“Any Spotify or youtube account to enjoy your sets?” asked a second, clearly impressed by her musical skills.

“Beautiful as always,” complimented a third.

“What a tune,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with both a heart-eye face as well as a perfection hand emoji.

This not the first time that the Brazilian model has wowed her fans in recent weeks by filming herself in swimwear. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she dropped jaws after modeling the tiniest of bikinis while hiking in desert terrain.