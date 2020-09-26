‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday: Olivia Confesses To Lulu About Her Trip To See Dante

Coming up on Monday’s General Hospital, Olivia will be back in town after her adventure with Robert Scorpio. She went to see Dante, but that didn’t pan out the way she intended it to. Now that they are back, she will have a lot of explaining to do.

In the previews for Monday, Olivia is seen letting Lulu, Dante’s ex wife, know about her trip to Geneva, Switzerland. Lulu had no idea what was on her ex mother-in-law’s agenda and she appeared to be quite shocked about it. She obviously wasn’t aware that anyone could possibly get in to see Dante, but Robert Scorpio has connections and he worked his magic. Unfortunately, Dante refused to see her, no matter how much she cried and begged her son to let her in. According to General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central, Lulu will be torn when Dante eventually returns to Port Charles.

Lulu will certainly have plenty of questions for Olivia, especially since she didn’t let her know what she was up to. Lulu has moved on with someone else, but the mere mention of a possible visit with Dante is expected to have her emotions all over the place.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Not only will Olivia have a confrontation with Lulu, but she will have to face the music when it comes to her husband as well. Ned was none too happy about his wife trekking to Monte Carlo with Robert. Will she confess what really happened on her little adventure?

In addition, Ned will be getting a little too close to Alexis on Monday’s General Hospital as well. At that point, it’s likely that Ned has no idea that his wife has returned home. Unfortunately, the two exes will take a walk down memory lane and there is a chance that something more will happen between them that may just be the game changer in his marriage to Olivia.

Dante will be back in Port Charles soon as he has taken on some sort of mission as his way of getting out of the WSB facility. Lulu is currently involved with school teacher Dustin Phillips and her ex-husband’s return will certainly complicate things between them. Dante has been struggling, but his love for her has not changed one bit. He divorced her so that she could move on with her life as he fought his PTSD in Switzerland.

General Hospital is bound to be full of drama and emotional moments in the coming weeks. Fans are getting anxious to see Dante back with his family.