Camille Kostek Poses Seductively On Beachfront In Eye-Captivating Photos

Model and wife to Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, shared a couple of enticing photos of her posed on a beachfront on her Instagram account.

The post included two separate pictures that were geotagged at a resort and spa.

In her first snapshot, Kostek propped herself up with her right arm as she sat on the sandy beach. Her shirt was short enough to expose her tan and sculpted stomach. In the picture, Kostek looked seductively into the camera’s lens while smirking. Her wavy blonde hair hugged the left side of her face as she tilted her head slightly.

Kostek’s second picture displayed nearly the entire length of her body, unlike the first snap, which only captured from her torso up. The model rested her left hand in between her legs as she laid on her side. Her hair blew in the wind and covered her face as she looked off into the distance stoically.

Kostek wore an eye-catching outfit for her post. She stunned in a long sleeve cropped top, which featured a tight elastic that hugged the bottom of the shirt. Kostek rolled the ends of her sleeve as well. The full length, baby blue bottoms the 28-year-old wore matched her shirt and completed her outfit.

Additionally, Kostek would a silk, light purple bandana tied tightly on the top of her head.

The background of Kostek’s picture was simple and peaceful. The backdrop she sat in of featured a long stretch of a sandy beach as well as a small glimpse of the ocean. Although the sky in the back displayed dark clouds, her face still radiated a bright glow. There was also a white lifeguard chair and a few shadows of other people seen in the shot.

Kostek shared the sizzling photos with her 790,000 followers, and received well over 5,000 likes in under an hour as well as almost 100 comments from her fans, most of whom were in awe of her effortless beauty.

“Gorgeous,” one person simply stated.

“most perfect person alive,” another fan gushed, while they emphasized their comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful lady,” another person remarked.

Kostek’s followers are accustomed to getting an intimate look at the model’s stunning sun-kissed figure, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. In the post, she showed of her newly highlighted hair in a killer outfit, which was a pair of loose fitting jeans and a yellow stripped long sleeve crop top.