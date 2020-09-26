Kelsie Jean Smeby Pulls Down The Front Of Her Insanely Low-Cut Dress In Latest Update

Curvy Instagram model Kelsie Jean Smeby took to her social media page on Friday night with a dazzling display of elegance mixed with tantalizing seductiveness. She flaunted her stunning figure in a revealing dress that left her 711,000 followers wanting more. The post racked up over 1,500 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Kelsie posed sitting on the edge of a cushioned pedestal in front of a floor-to-ceiling mirror that reflected her backside, as well as the interior of a narrow room with white walls. Bright studio light pouring over Kelsie also bounced off a section of horizontal gray panels ran along the wall just to her right.

Kelsie tagged the brand Fashion Nova for her sultry ensemble. She wore a burnout velvet dress featuring an abstracted myriad of animal prints across the shimmering surface. The base of the material was a rich, chocolate brown shade embellished with soft accents of gold and copper.

The garment was long-sleeved and draped over her legs, but made up for the coverage in the skintight fit, as well as the dramatic neckline. It dipped into a enticing “V” in the center that beautifully displayed her cleavage.

In the first image, she looped her thumb beneath the fabric and tugged it down even further, exposing most of her breasts and a glimpse of her abdominal muscles.

Kelsie’s Instagram followers were eager to express their adoration for the brunette bombshell, flooding her comments section almost immediately after the post was uploaded. Most elected to convey their feelings through strings of various affectionate emoji, primarily using flames and hearts. Others articulated their compliments in words.

“Bad Bitch energy,” proclaimed one fan, using the a star symbol to emphasize their meaning.

“Wooooow! You are beautifully perfect, always with great elegance, angelic and sexy, you look amazing all the time. muack!” gushed a second person, sprinkling nearly 25 emoji throughout their comment.

“Looking fabulous in that dress, DAMN!!!!!!!” praised a third follower.

“Unbelievably Gorgeous and smoking Hot. I need to talk to you about marriage. luv u,” declared a fourth, and exceptionally devoted, fan.

As recently reported by TheInquisitr, earlier this week Kelsie took to her social media page with a sizzling post in which the buxom model stated she was getting in touch with her “country side.” She wore a completely backless denim mini skirt that framed her famous booty in thick white ruffles paired with a red bandanna-print bra top. She finished off the ensemble with a huge leather cowboy hat pulled over her eyes.

Kelsie faced the camera with her voluptuous rear end and grasped both cheeks in her hands.