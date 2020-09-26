Lindsey Graham’s Opponent Releases Ad Mocking His Begging For Campaign Contributions On Fox News

Lindsey Graham’s attempt to boost his campaign coffers may have backfired, with the South Carolina senator’s Democratic opponent turning his plea for cash into a campaign ad mocking him.

As The Inquisitr reported, Graham made an appearance on the morning roundtable show Fox & Friends on Thursday to discuss the Supreme Court vacancy following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and how her passing motivated many on the left to donate money to Democratic candidates. Graham noted that his challenger, Jaime Harrison, was able to pull in a massive sum in a short period, and publicly asked his own supporters to make donations to his re-election effort.

“Act Blue raised $150 million right after the death of Justice Ginsburg within three days,” Graham said. “My opponent raised $6 million. I’m being outspent four-to-one. Outraised five-to-one. LindseyGraham.com if you want to help me close the gap. I need some help.”

Graham went on to say that Harrison was able to pull in $6 million in just around three days “’cause they hate my guts,” an assertion that earned the longtime senator and fervent supporter of Donald Trump some mockery online.

Harrison joined in as well. On Friday, he used a short video clip from Graham’s Fox News appearance to make fun of the plea for cash. The short ad, which Harrison shared on Twitter, spliced together the clip of Graham asking for help with scenes from some iconic movies in which characters plead for help.

The caption for the post mocked the “Oscar-winning performance” from Graham, and it quickly earned some viral attention.

Graham’s plea for donations comes amid what appears to be an increasingly close race. Though the Republican has won recent elections by comfortable margins, Harrison has polled in a dead heat with just weeks remaining until Election Day.

As The Hill reported, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee topped the already strong fundraising month in August by announcing it would be pouring a seven-figure cash injection behind the challenger’s effort.

In an interview on Friday, Harrison said that beyond the surge in donations, he sees a groundswell of support and a real feeling that he has a chance in a race once thought to be a long shot for him.

“There’s a lot of momentum on the ground here and it’s so great and it’s so encouraging,” Harrison said. “When I first got into this race and people told me that I couldn’t do this, my whole statement to them is ‘Watch me,’ and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”