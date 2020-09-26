Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Displays Curves In Tight Mini Dress: ‘I Wanna Make You Mine’

Qimmah Russo thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers in her most recent update on Friday evening, in which the fitness powerhouse displayed her incredible physique in a series of images for which she credited photographer Nathan Zielke.

Qimmah wore a skintight dress featuring a bright red background printed with a delicate pattern of tiny white flowers and purple leaves. It had a ruched underwire bodice with demi-cups that emphasized the swell of her breasts. Off-the-shoulder decorative sleeves with long strings tied in bows draped against her ripped upper arms.

The body of the garment had a similar design, in that it was tightly gathered up both sides and and the middle to create a body-hugging silhouette that emphasized her hourglass shape.

Another bow was tied in the center of the short hem, and the ends dangled between her muscular thighs, grazing her bare skin.

Qimmah was pictured on an unusual set featuring a mixture of geometric patterns and gold detailing. She posed next to what appeared to be a free-standing set of multi-level gilded birdcages filled with white candles and pink artificial flowers. She clutched one of the blooms in her hand in a few of the photos.

The walls behind her had a white and gray marbled pattern, and one was also covered with a panel of shiny squares with a cut-out design, all linked together. A faux palm tree was on her left.

Nearly 8,000 of Qimmah’s Instagram followers hit the “like” button in the first hour after the post was uploaded, and the comments section was flooded with compliments for the social media celebrity and her stunning appearance. Most supporters elected to convey their adoration through series of affectionate emoji — most prolific were multi-colored hearts, flames, and heart-eyes symbols, and a few ultra-dedicated fans left a diamond solitaire emoji.

“Sassy and Classy,” observed one fan.

“U are definitely in my personal top 10 hottest women ever,” declared a second person.

“Girl stop playing, you know you enjoy being single. Teasing everyone wearing those tiny shorts for your workouts, looks like you’re always having fun with the camera. Such a cutie pie, I’d love to workout with you sometime,” gushed a third follower, who jokingly called her out on her suggestive caption.

