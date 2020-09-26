Christy Carlson Romano Rocks A Short White Dress & Chunky Ankle Boots For Fall Photo, ‘Pumpkin Spice Girl’

Christy Carlson Romano flaunts her amazing body.

Christy Carlson Romano shared an Instagram snap on Friday showing off a fun outfit that left her 456,000 followers loving the look. The former Disney Channel star referenced the Spice Girls, but with a unique twist for the season.

Standing on the doorstep of a house, Christy posed in a cute outfit that gave her both a sweet and spicy flare. The 36-year-old actress and singer wore a short white dress that flaunted her lean legs and showed off her slender shoulders. The sassy garment sat on her upper thighs as she spread her legs slightly for the photo op. It featured buttons running down the front that could have either been functional or just for decoration. It appeared to made out of a ribbed material which clung to Christy’s curves perfectly. The appeared to have a scalloped trim that ran across the top of the shoulders as well. The off-the-shoulder number was complimented with a blue and white checkered shirt or jacket that she had pushed about halfway down her arms and covered the backside of the dress.

Christy sported a headband that matched the pattern of the shirt. Tt was speckled with a few white pearls throughout. The ensemble was completed with a pair of grey socks that went up her ankle and a pair of tan ankle boots with dark chunky heels.

The mom of two wore her long brunette tresses flowing down her back with a few strands cascading over the front of her dress. She had her hair styled in soft waves with a few lighter-colored highlights shining through.

She stood with her hands together and a sweet smile on her face. Behind her were two big glass doors that were decorated with autumn wreaths on each side. There was also a welcome mat under her feet. Her caption simply said, “Pumpkin Spice Girl.”

Some of Christy’s fans almost didn’t recognize her in this particular photo. However, they did shower her with lots of hearts and fire emojis on her timeline. They seemed to love everything about this whole look

“Love it. Fall vibes babe,” one of her followers said.

“Cool photo. You look awesome!,” another person mentioned.

“You look like a fall Barbie doll and I am LIVING FOR IT,” a third fan told her.

“Wow wow beautiful and gorgeous,” complimented a fourth admirer.

Even her husband, Brendan Rooney, told her she was a “smoke show.”

That wasn’t the first fall picture that Christy shared recently. Earlier this month she stunned her fans with a shot of herself wearing a sexy red skirt set that seemed to set Instagram on fire. She appears to be ringing in the autumn season with a bang.