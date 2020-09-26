Instagram Model Brittany Renner Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In Tight Boxers For Her Latest Update

Instagram star Brittany Renner flaunted her athletic figure in a revealing outfit for her latest upload. In the snap, she was photographed standing in her kitchen wearing a body-hugging shirt, and skintight boxer shorts that highlighted her curvy backside.

The 28-year-old has treated fans to a barrage of seductive videos in recent weeks, but for this post she looked stunning in a photo while rocking a low-key outfit. Renner was filmed in her kitchen as she stood on hardwood flooring in front of white drawers and a brightly-lit countertop.

The social media influencer was captured for a full-body shot as she struck a sultry pose. She turned slightly to the side while keeping her right leg straight, and stood on the toes of her left foot. This position helped accentuate her curvaceous figure. Renner rested her left hand on the counter while tugging on the waistband of her shorts with her right hand. Her long dark hair was parted in the middle and cascaded over her shoulders, and she tilted her head while flashing a fierce glance at the camera.

Renner rocked a gray long sleeve tee shirt that was cropped and left her flat stomach exposed. She also sported a pair of black boxer trunks from Fashion Nova that had the brand’s name written in white across the waistband. The model had on a pair of matching black slippers that had cartoon skull faces on them. Her outfit and near-flawless skin popped against the bright backdrop, and fans caught an eyeful of her fit legs and jaw-dropping backside.

For the caption, Renner referred to herself as “magic” and included crystal ball, dizzy, and sparkle emoji. She tagged the ubiquitous online retailer in her caption, and in the pic before uploading it on Friday.

Many of the influencer’s 4.9 million Instagram followers took notice of the post, and nearly 98,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over five hours after it went live. Renner had more than 420 comments in that time. Model Mehgan James responded with fire emoji, and the comment section was littered with those and compliments from adoring fans.

“Thank god you’re wearing slippers cause you stepping on my NECK,” one follower joked.

“Oh you fine fine. You betta slay sis,” a fan wrote while adding two heart emoji.

“Baddie without effort needed,” another added.

“Them shoes are super littt,” an Instagram user commented.

