Suzy Cortez Flaunts Her Cheeky Assets In Cowboy Hat & Pleather Chaps

Brazilian model, influencer and bodybuilder Suzy Cortez gave off a distinctly Western vibe with her latest Instagram update, while also showing off her pageant-winning posterior. In the Friday, September 25 post, the 30-year-old social media star — who won her home country’s Miss BumBum contest in 2015, as well as 2019 — flaunted her cheeky assets while wearing a cowboy hat and pleather chaps that left little to the imagination.

Cortez referred to herself as a “cowgirl” in the post’s caption, and while her sexy duds might throw a traditional cowgirl for a loop, the comments that were shared revealed that a number of fans were more than willing to ride with her Wild West motif.

“Yeee hawww!” exclaimed one admirer of Cortez’s scanty costume.

“WOW,” raved a second commenter. “So delicious.”

“Wonderful Cowgirl,” wrote another fan, partially in Spanish (as translated by Google).

Meanwhile, Mexican actress and model Isabel Madow chimed in with a slew of flame emoji.

As is typical of a large percentage of the photos that find their way to her popular feed, Cortez was captured from behind by the photographer responsible for her latest sultry share. However, the Campinas, Sao Paolo native still offered her fans a clear look at one side of her stunning face as she had turned her head slightly to the left in order to peer directly into the camera’s lens.

Although her right eye was obscured by the brim of her leopard-print cowboy hat and strands of her raven-hued hair, Cortez still managed to project a smoldering expression. Her deep red lips were parted slightly, revealing teeth and tongue in the process, and the iris of her right eye glinted as it focused on the camera.

The majority of Cortez’s back, left arm and shoulder were bare on the photo frame as she eschewed a traditional top in favor of a violet-tinged bra, which featured a semi-sheer back strap. A tattoo was partially visible on her upper back, just below the neck, while another could be seen on her side, just below her ribs.

At the lower edge of the frame, Cortez’s famous backside was largely uncovered, save for the scintillating black chaps that curled between her cheeks and extended down her legs. On the whole, her curves were well-evidenced in the shot. Furthermore, the majority of her sinuous body was brightly illuminated with a spotlight-like effect.

Cortez’s latest Instagram update generated a significant response in a relatively short amount of time, notching almost 4,000 likes in under an hour.

As shared by The Inquisitr earlier this week, the model was similarly stunning in a post that showed her pulling down her Daisy Dukes to reveal a sheer thong.