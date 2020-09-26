‘One Piece’ Episode 943 Preview, Spoilers: Luffy Finally Fights Queen To Save Kid And Killer

The latest episode of One Piece featured the Beast Pirates successfully recapturing Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid, together with his right-hand man, Killer, and bringing him back to the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon where the Sumo Inferno Tournament is currently being held by Queen the Plague. Despite finding a way to escape from the hands of the enemy, Kid chose to surrender to know what happened to Killer, who is known in the Land of Wano as Kamazo.

Based on the preview, the upcoming episode of One Piece, which is titled “Luffy’s Determination! Win Through the Sumo Inferno!” is set to show Queen torturing Kid and Killer after resuming the Sumo Inferno Tournament. After being held responsible for the lives of his co-members of the Worst Generation, Luffy will be more determined to obtain victory and defeat one of the Calamities at the Excavation Labor Camp.

“If Luffy dies, Kid and Killer will be freed from torture! Queen, who toys with people’s lives, resumes the Sumo Inferno! Bearing responsibility for their fate, Luffy is as determined as ever and gives it all he has! He finally faces off against Queen!”

The faceoff between Luffy and Queen would undeniably add more thrill and excitement to the ongoing One Piece anime. Since entering Emperor Kaido’s prison, Luffy remains unbeatable. Despite wearing Seastone handcuffs, he has easily beaten every enemy that he faced, including the Gifters. Now that the Seastone handcuffs have been taken off from him, he could use his devil fruit power and go all out against one of the Calamities.

Anime Kurd / Flickr/ Public Domain

It wouldn’t really be surprising if Luffy succeeds to take down Queen. Though he has yet to reach the level of Emperors like Kaido, Big Mom, Shanks, and Blackbeard, he has proven during the Whole Cake Island Arc that he’s stronger than a Yonko commander, especially after he defeated Big Mom Pirates sweet generals Charlotte Cracker and Charlotte Katakuri.

Aside from the faceoff between Luffy and Queen, other interesting battles are expected to be shown in One Piece Episode 943. After the execution of Lord Shimotsuki Yasuie, the Straw Hat Pirates started a riot at Rasetsu Town. Roronoa Zoro tried to kill Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, but he failed and ended up dealing with his close ally, Kyoshiro. Meanwhile, while trying to run away with Toko, Vinsmoke Sanji was intercepted by X Drake of the Flying Six. One Piece Episode 943 preview also hinted at Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law and Hawkins Pirates captain Basil Hawkins participating in the commotion at Rasetsu Town.