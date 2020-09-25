Bethenny Frankel Opens The Door To Returning To ‘RHONY’ For A ‘Truck Full Of A Lot Of Cash’

Bethenny Frankel isn’t against the idea of making a comeback to the Real Housewives of New York. The fan-favorite left in 2019 (for the second time), but that doesn’t mean she is gone for good.

While she chatted with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the SkinnyGirl mogul was asked by a fan about whether she would return.

After thinking about it, she joked that if the money was right she’d consider it.

“If you get my gate code and there’s a Brinks truck full of a lot of cash,” she said. “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby.”

She went on to explain that money wasn’t everything. Since leaving, she had shifted gears in her life.

“I have a different career now as a result of not being on. Different opportunities do come because of it,” she said.

She also said that beyond cash, the franchise would need to make some changes.

“It would have to be a different show,” she said. “And I have had ideas. But there would have to be a, clean the deck and it would be a different show. But I’ll tell you the idea if you sign an NDA.”

She laughed and Cohen replied with mock hurt at having to sign an NDA.

“No, I’m kidding,” she replied. “I tell you everything!”

Frankel was one of the original cast members on the franchise, appearing for the first three installments. At that point, she decided to step away for a few years to tackle her own personal projects. Once the seventh season rolled around, she jumped back on board.

But for the 12th season, the Housewives OG decided to call it quits once again, surprising some of her co-stars after announcing she was done without telling her fellow c0-stars. She told fans at the time that she wanted to focus on the next chapter of her life, which included her daughter, her non-profit work, and a production partnership aimed at creating content that promoted women.

Heidi Gutman / Bravo

During the same interview, Frankel opened up about her marriage, where she revealed that despite being separated for almost eight years, she and her ex Jason Hoppy are still technically married. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she told Cohen that she couldn’t marry her current boyfriend Paul Bernon because she was still married.

Despite the fact that she filed for divorce in 2013, the two have been battling over the details of their separation ever since.