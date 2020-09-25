Camille Kostek Urges Fans To ‘Focus On The Positive’ In Casual, Cool Black-And-White Post,

Camille Kostek gave her 790,000 followers a message of positivity on Thursday, with a breezy, black-and-white post that urged fans to try and live a balanced and “positive” life.

In the photo series shared to her Instagram feed, Camille stood amid the beautiful seashore, which looked perfectly idyllic in the background, as numerous boats dotted the landscape. The influencer wore a cozy, black sweatshirt, with “VOGUE” written across the chest in white. She also sported a pair of high-waisted, relaxed jeans, giving the whole look a ’90s, magazine editorial feel.

The cover star also wore her signature sunny blond locks loosely and tossed over her face, revealing a pair of what seemed to be small, gold hoops.

Camille shared four different shots in the upload, signaling that she was located in Montauk, New York, in the geo-tag. For the first shot, she appeared cozy and beach-ready, in her oversized sweatshirt, looking off to the side and smiling. The next two photos were taken further back, detailing the jeans she was wearing and showing her baring her fit abs as she seductively pulled up the top in the front. For the final image, Camille turned away from the camera to display her attractive backside, turning over her left shoulder and giving the camera a sly look.

The main focus of the 28-year-old’s share, however, was definitely her caption, in which she gave people various nudges for how to live their best lives. She instructed her fans to do things like “touch the earth” and “take deep breaths,” also imploring them to “smile just because” and “focus on the positive,” adding numerous butterfly emoji to her message.

Camille’s followers shared their outpouring of support for the message of positivity, with over 19,700 people liking the post. More than 100 users commented on the upload, showing how much they appreciated not only the model’s thoughtful words, but cool outfit, as well.

“Beautiful,” one user simply commented on the stunning upload.

“It’s the 800 likes in 30 seconds for me,” another follower joked, noting the post’s instant popularity.

“The pictures r amazing but the caption,” gushed a fan, adding two heart eyes emoji to signal their appreciation for Camille’s sentiments.

“Such a natural beauty!!!” exclaimed an admirer, appreciating the model’s laid-back looks.

The Sports Illustrated cover star is no stranger to a casual, yet show-stopping Instagram image, with a few posts peppering her feed that display not only her alluringly curvy figure, but her “natural beauty” fans love and adore. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Camille showed off her recently highlighted blond locks in another photo, also baring her toned midriff and wearing a pair of cropped, slightly wide-legged jeans for that share.