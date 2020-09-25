UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Sizzles While Showing Off Her Fighting Ability In Tight Gear

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich showed off her athletic figure in two short videos for her latest Instagram upload. In the clips, she was shot wearing a revealing top and formfitting shorts while putting her fighting ability on display.

The 29-year-old recently announced her next bout, and in this update she showcased some of the progress she has made in preparation for the match. Ostovich was filmed in a training facility where she stood on artificial turf, and on the walls there were free weights, medicine balls, and various other workout gear.

The Hawaiian had her long dark hair parted in the middle and tied back. She rocked a sleeveless tight black top that was cropped and cutout down the middle, which flaunted her ample assets. Ostovich also wore a pair of skintight leopard-print bike shorts that outlined her thighs and backside. She also had on a pair of MMA gloves, and sneakers, and accessorized with a gold necklace.

In the first clip, Ostovich was recorded from the thighs up as she faced the camera and performed a high spinning kick with her right leg. The 125-pound fighter followed that up by flashing a one-two punching combo with her fists. For the second slide, Ostovich was filmed from the side, and she effortlessly performed the same maneuver by kicking and throwing combo punches. From this angle, viewers were treated to a glimpse of her chiseled legs, and defined derriere in the body-hugging outfit.

For the caption, the UFC competitor simply included leopard and boxing glove emoji before uploading the footage on Friday. Many of her 697,000 Instagram followers flocked to the vids, and more than 25,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over 11 hours after it was posted online. Ostovich received 175 comments in that time, as her replies were flooded with fire and hand-clap emoji. Fans filled the comment section with compliments, and praise for the flyweight’s fierce technique.

“Hottest female UFC fighter in history hands down ohhh lordddddddd,” one follower responded.

“How do you get your wheel kick so high?! Please help a sister out,” an Instagram user asked

“I don’t want to get hit with one of these,” another joked.

Several followers expressed their willingness to take a hit from the MMA competitor.

“I’d take one of those kicks to the head just to take you out,” one admirer wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, back in July Ostovich flaunted her killer curves in a hot pink bikini as she posed while out for a hike. That snap garnered over 52,000 likes.