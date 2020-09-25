Sabrina Carpenter Wows Fans In Formfitting Jumpsuit That Shows Off Her Fantastic Figure

Sabrina Carpenter’s fashion sense is going over very well with her Instagram followers, with the singer attracting some viral interest for a recent series of snaps that showed off her fantastic physique in a tight jumpsuit.

The actress and singer took to the social media site on Friday to share a series of pictures of her formfitting outfit. Posing outside in a sunlit backyard, Carpenter stood to the side and faced away from the camera in one shot, giving a full-length glimpse of her lean physique and flowing blond hair.

The second shot had her facing the camera to show off the front of the patterned ensemble, while a third gave a closer glimpse of the 21-year-old from the waist up.

The series of snaps were a huge hit with her 22.6 million followers, racking up more than 1.2 million likes in a little more than an hour after being posted. Many left comments complimenting Carpenter on her fantastic look.

“THE AUDACITY. TO LOOK THIS GOOD. EXCUSE. ME,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful,” commented another, adding a heart-eye emoji and a heart emoji to punctuate the comment.

Others noted how tall the outfit made the otherwise short-statured actress seem. By accentuating her long and lean features, the ensemble had some fans fooled into thinking she was much taller than the exactly 5-foot height at which the singer is listed.

“I don’t recall you being tall,” one person wrote.

The photos earned some interest beyond Instagram as well. Carpenter took to her Twitter page to share the same series, prompting even more gushing comments. Many were impressed that she was able to stand so well on the ultra-high heels, while others noted that her fit physique filled out the outfit very well.

Some complimented Carpenter for her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared images of the two cooking together on the set of the show, suggesting that they might get together again for a musical collaboration.

Carpenter has been all about fashion this month. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to social media earlier in September to share a snap of herself wearing a peach slip dress. The picture, which also got some viral interest from the Girl Meets World star’s fans, looked as if it may have been taken in the same outdoor setting as the one shared on Friday, with similar green bushes in the background of both shoots.