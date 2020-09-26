Heidi Klum, 47, Sips Coffee In Black Underwear And Studded Thigh-High Boots In Sizzling Photo

Heidi looked warm up top, but she wasn't wearing any pants.

Heidi Klum demonstrated her readiness for the weekend with a sultry snapshot that she posted to Instagram on Friday morning.

In the caption of her post, Heidi, 47, used a hashtag to reveal just how thankful she was that the week was almost over. She also informed her followers that she was in need of the caffeine boost provided by a cup of coffee.

The America’s Got Talent judge was pictured enjoying a cup of the hot beverage in the photo that she shared. She appeared to be dressed for a photo shoot, and her look put the spotlight on her incredible legs. She wore a pair of thigh-high black leather boots. Two neat rows of silver studs ran down the back of the boots’ shafts like stocking seams. The tops were also trimmed with the hardware, and two horizontal rows of studs circled the knees.

The boots also featured stiletto heels and V-shaped openings on the back. The shafts were so tall that they reached the lower curves of Heidi’s peachy posterior. Her bottoms were a pair of black underwear. The briefs were crafted out of a thin stretch fabric that fit her like a glove. They had high-cut legs and a seat that provided a substantial amount of coverage.

Heidi looked like she was trying to stay warm while she took a break from shooting. Her upper body was covered up by a brown suede jacket with thick fleece lining. The sleeves featured buckle details, and the neck had a large, folded-over collar. Her blond hair looked voluminous and wavy. Her thick bang were brushed over to one side to line up with her side part.

Heidi held a white porcelain coffee mug in her right hand. She took a sip from the the cup as she turned her head around to glance back at the camera, which was positioned behind her. The model stood in front of a mirror and a counter covered with bottles, cups, and an array of beauty products.

Heidi’s followers let her know that they enjoyed her cheeky pre-weekend picture by rewarding it with over 20,000 likes.

Heidi often uses Instagram to give her fans behind-the-scenes looks at her life as a model and television star. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she left her $2 million legs uncovered in a photo that showed her all glammed up in a polka-dot mini dress. She also wore a pair of high heels. Heidi was photographed giving her feet a break by sitting on the back of a golf cart. The model revealed that it had been “another late one,” which may explain why she needed her coffee so badly.