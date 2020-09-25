Jordyn Woods Rocks Skintight Black & Snake-Print One-Piece In ‘Paradise’

Jordyn Woods has been living it up on a tropical vacation in celebration of her 23rd birthday this week. She’s shared a ton of sultry photos from the trip on her Instagram feed, much to the delight of her fans. In a post on Friday morning, the influencer sported a skintight multi-colored one-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The photo showed Jordyn standing on a path surrounded by vibrant palm leaves. A fence and concrete stairs could be seen in the background. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays washed over the model and highlighted her glowing skin. She looked incredible in her skimpy swimwear.

Jordyn’s suit was made primarily of a black material, though one cup featured a brown and white snake-print. Thin strings rested on her shoulders while the plunging neckline allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. The printed side also dipped low, so her sideboob was exposed.

Just a small portion of Jordyn’s tummy was on show via a cut-out beneath the printed side. The rest of the fabric clung to her abdomen and featured high cuts above her hips. Her shapely legs were completely on display in the suit.

Jordyn finished the ensemble with a sheer black long-sleeved robe. The material was open in the front and flowed loosely at her waist. She also added a few accessories, including a gold cross necklace and dangling chain earrings. Her dark hair was pulled back in tight braids.

Jordyn appeared to be taking a step forward in the shot. She arched her back in a way that emphasized her hourglass figure and tugged at the robe with one hand. She leaned her head to the side and touched her forehead while closing her eyes.

The post garnered more than 366,000 likes and just over 1,300 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a major success with Jordyn’s fans. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“This heat that you keep coming with is KILLING MEEE!!” fellow influencer Dylan Gonzalez wrote.

“I never want you to leave either if we gonna keep getting this heat,” another user added, referencing her caption.

“Ummmmm…. DAMN Sis! Keep Glowing,” a third follower wrote.

“You look SOOO GOOOD SIS,” a fourth fan penned.

Jordyn always knows how to drive her followers wild. Earlier this week, she shared an image of herself rocking a white cut-out suit.