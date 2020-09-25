Alessandra Ambrosio Slays In Crocheted Bikini And Hot Pink Shorts At The Beach

Alessandra Ambrosio served a killer look on Friday, September 25, when she treated her 10.2 million Instagram fans to a hot new update. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself striking a sexy pose at the beach while rocking a bikini top and stylish shorts that flaunted her incredible body.

The photo captured Ambrosio, 39, leaning against the trunk of a palm tree. The Brazilian supermodel was photographed from the right as she bent both arms above her head. She looked down, allowing her lips to hang open. She placed the right foot against the tree as well. She kicked her hips forward, highlighting her ab muscles. The background was a bit blurry, but it was clear that it included a white sand beach and turquoise sea.

Ambrosio sported a crocheted bikini in navy blue with mint green stripes. The upper straps were also green and tied behind her neck, while the bottom ones were blue. It featured small triangles that showed off a bit of cleavage.

On her lower body, she wore a pair of hot pink shorts with a white drawstring. They featured raw hems that expanded to the top of her thighs, baring most of her long, lean legs.

Ambrosio wore her brunette tresses styled down and brushed to the right. She accessorized her ensemble with a beaded necklace in a green shade matching the bikini’s.

According to the tag, Ambrosio was photographed by Mario Sierra, who recently captured her for the May issue of Elle Spain.

The snapshot has garnered more than 30,000 likes and upwards of 180 comments within the first hour. Her fans used the occasion to praise Ambrosio’s beauty and to share their admiration for the model.

“You’ve got the best body that i ever seen,” one of her admirers raved.

“You blend right in to the scene,” added another user.

“Never really comment, but that’s a great pic,” a third fan chimed in.

“Amazing you are so beautiful and sexy,” replied a fourth user.

Ambrosio is known for sporting swimsuits in her Instagram posts, though she also often slays in more glamorous looks. Last week, she shared a couple of images of herself clad in a red dress, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. The garment featured open sides, with a piece in the middle connecting the maxi skirt and upper portion. The latter looked like a crop top with a low-cut neckline that bared plenty of cleavage. She was barefoot near a wooden deck.