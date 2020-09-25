Yovanna Venture Slays In A Black Jumpsuit As She Emits ‘Selena Vibes’

Model Yovanna Ventura looked incredible in a new pair of photos she uploaded to her Instagram page on Friday afternoon. She wore a gorgeous black jumpsuit and her millions of fans went wild over the alluring look.

In her caption, Yovanna noted that the ensemble gave her Selena vibes. This seemed to be a reference to the “Queen of Tejano music,” Selena Quintanilla. As Biography noted, she was a singer who died at the age of 23 in 1995 after she was shot by the president of her fan club. By the looks of things, Yovanna’s followers agreed with her assessment about those vibes she felt.

Yovanna tagged the page for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion line in her post, and it seemed that this was the line’s Drawstring Jumpsuit that had a keyhole cutout across the midriff. The stunning ensemble featured a cinched drawstring over the chest and an X-back with straps. Another drawstring was situated at the waist, and the deep V-style cut of the waistband rested a couple of inches below Yovanna’s navel.

The garment allowed Yovanna to showcase her chiseled abs and it also accentuated her curvy hips and long, lean legs. The 24-year-old Miami, Florida native wore her brunette hair with a center part and the long, straight tresses tumbled down her back and over one shoulder.

For this pair of photos, Yovanna leaned against a bright red table. It seemed that her bum rested on the tabletop and she braced herself with one arm. In the first snapshot, she had her eyes closed and tilted her head back. She looked directly toward the photographer with a sultry expression on her face for the follow-up snap.

Yovanna’s 5.3 million Instagram followers were quick to respond to this new post. Around 23,000 people liked the pair of pictures during the first hour it was live on her page, and nearly 150 of the model’s supporters commented as well.

“Such a cute look!” one fan praised.

“Babe vibes,” another fan shared.

“Beautiful as always,” a supporter declared.

“When you’re perfect,” someone else said.

The model noted in her caption that she was an ambassador for the Savage X Fenty brand, and her fans have seen her promote this fashion brand a number of times before this. For example, earlier this month, she showcased a set of lacy undergarments from the line.

Whether she wears workout wear, outfits for painting the town red, or more revealing ensembles, her fans go wild over her stunning style and lean lines. These latest snapshots were less revealing than some others she has shared in recent weeks, but they generated a big response nonetheless.