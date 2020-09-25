Aldis Hodge Cast As Iconic DC Superhero Hawkman In Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’

Actor Aldis Hodge is set to bring one of DC Comics‘ legacy superhero characters to a live-action blockbuster for the very first time. The 34-year-old — who is perhaps best known for portraying Alec Hardison on the TNT series Leverage, as well as hip-hop legend MC Ren in Straight Outta Compton — is in advanced negotiations to play the part of Hawkman in the upcoming Black Adam film.

Confirmation of New Line’s casting of Hodge came via Variety‘s Adam B. Vary on Friday.

The feature, which will star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the titular role, is being directed by The Shallows‘ Jaume Collet-Serra, who is also working with Johnson on Jungle Cruise. Meanwhile, Informer‘s Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani penned the latest draft of the script, picking up from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel (Rampage).

Black Adam is currently slated for a theatrical release in December of 2021.

Hawkman was created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Dennis Neville during the Golden Age of comic books in 1940. While several versions of the character have appeared in DC publications over the years, Hawkman is frequently depicted as a human archaeologist named Carter Hall. In the comics, Hall is the modern-day reincarnation of an ancient Egyptian royal named Khufu.

Another popular version of Hawkman is an alien lawman from the planet Thanagar, who was originally sent to Earth to capture a shape-shifting villain known as Byth. That iteration has also used the Carter Hall identity as an alias.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Johnson first revealed that Hawkman would be in the Black Adam film during last month’s DC FanDome event, along with other members of the Justice Society of America, which was a precursor to the Justice League. Other classic JSA characters that were revealed to be joining Hawkman in the movie include Atom Smasher, who will be played by actor Noah Centineo, as well as Doctor Fate and Cyclone.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

After news of Hodge’s casting broke, Johnson took to Instagram to officially welcome him to the production, while also revealing that he was the one who broke the news to the Saturn Award nominee that he was selected to play the JSA leader. He also recounted some of the details of the conversation. Hodge posted an update of his own as well, which fans responded to in droves.

