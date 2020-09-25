Sierra Furtado Celebrates Her Birthday On A Yacht While Clad In A Sexy Pink Dress

Sierra Furtado took to Instagram on Friday, September 25, to share a series of images that showed her enjoying some fun in the sun. The post included three shots where the model was clad in the same, sexy outfit.

The first image in the set captured the model posed on the front of a yacht. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Emerald Bay in California. It looked to be a gorgeous day with a bright blue sky and no clouds overhead. Homes surrounded Sierra’s back and mountains and a sliver of ocean water was also able to be seen. Sierra posed in the center of the shot with one hand over her head and the other near her side. She tilted her head and gazed into the camera with a slight smile.

Sierra rocked a light pink dress that perfectly suited her bombshell curves. It was strapless and stretched over her chest in a straight line while her bronze shoulders were bare. The garment had loose, flowy sleeves that exposed a tease of her arms underneath and the middle cinched around her waist with a white belt, further accentuating her trim waist and tiny midsection.

The bottom of the dress was loose and flowy, hitting a few inches above her thighs, and leaving her bronze stems on display for her fans to admire. She went barefoot for the photo op and added a necklace and matching bracelet as her only visible accessories. Sierra styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and pulled them halfway back while hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

The second photo in the deck captured Sierra posed with her figure in profile and she appeared to be taking a step forward. Sierra faced the camera directly in the third photo, grabbing the railing behind her with both hands.

In the caption of the update, Sierra thanked everyone for making her 27th birthday special, including her fans on social media. The post has earned plenty of attention from Sierra’s audience with over 64,000 likes and 290-plus comments.

“Omg why did i think you were 22. Regardless you’re still a queen! Happy Birthday gorgeous!!” one follower gushed, adding series of red hearts to the end of her comment.

“You are the most perfect girl on the planet” a second social media user chimed in.

“Thought you were 24/5 max! Haha you’re gorgeous!!! Happy Birthday,” a third fan wrote, with a single red heart.

“She does not look 27 danggg girl. You look so hot its unbelievable” one more exclaimed.