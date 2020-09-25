Natasha Oakley Embraces Her Wild Side In Skimpy Leopard-Print Bikini For New Selfie

Natasha Oakley captured the attention of many of her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Friday, September 25, when she shared a stunning snapshot that saw her rocking a tiny bikini that bared her killer physique.

The Australian model, designer and CEO posed in front of a mirror in what looked to be a bathroom. The reflection showed a bed by an open window, which showed palm trees and other vegetation. Oakley was in her native Australia, according to the geotag.

Oakley faced the camera while placing one leg in front of the other, in a pose that helped to highlight the natural curves of her lower body. She held her iPhone next to her face while resting her arm on her side, slightly away from her body. Her blond hair was in a middle part and styled down, falling against her back.

Oakley had on a two-piece bathing suit featuring a striking leopard print in black and beige. The bottoms featured a classic design with side ties, which she pulled up high above her hips, helping to elongate her slender legs.

Oakley paired her bottoms with a matching top. It had small triangles that were widely spaced, showing off plenty of cleavage. They were held up by thin straps that tied behind her neck and back. As indicated by the tag, her suit was from the brand she founded with Devin Brugman, Monday Swimwear.

The snapshot proved to be popular with her fans. Within 15 hours, it has attracted more than 31,000 likes and over 165 comments. Her fans used the opportunity to compliment Oakley on her physique and bikini, while also sharing their overall admiration for her and her work.

“Don’t know why but you always look a lot classier than most on here,” one user raved.

“Beauty is the combination of symmetry, discipline and a soul full of love [red heart] thank you for existing,” replied another user.

“Tashoakley…. There is a Leapordess that is silently giving a breath of freshness to the stillness of the capture,” a third fan replied.

“Gorgeous lady with a gorgeous heart,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

When Oakley isn’t rocking the pieces from Monday Swimwear, she can be seen sporting workout sets and showing her devotion to a healthy lifestyle. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently share an image in which she could be seen performing a bridge pose. With feet and hands firmly on the ground, she stretched her arms and legs to create an arch on her back. She wore a black two-piece set from Alo Yoga, a brand she often promotes.