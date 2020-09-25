Evgeniya Lvovna Wears Tiny ‘Baby Girl’ Shorts While Sporting Pigtails And Glasses

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna dropped the jaws of her 1.1 million Instagram followers after posting two photos where she wore the tiniest pair of shorts along with pigtails and glasses. In her caption, Lvovna mentioned that the ensemble came from popular online shopping website Fashion Nova.

The shorts were chic black color that highlighted the model’s sun-kissed skin. They featured white seams along the sides and bottom hem that added a fun pop of contrast. “Baby Girl” was written along the backside in block lettering. Multicolored butterflies surrounded the text. The shorts had a high-waisted silhouette, cinching at Lvovna’s midriff to emphasize her hourglass figure. They were also incredibly short, exposing her upper legs.

Lvovna paired the bottoms with a classic t-shirt in a gunmetal gray hue. The top was cropped, allowing her to showcase her trim torso. The t-shirt had short sleeves and a trendy ruffled hem.

To complete the look, the model wore a pair of cozy cream socks that extended up past her ankles. She accessorized with a pair of glasses with a clear frame, adding a nerd-chic aesthetic to the look.

Lvovna’s long brown hair was styled into a half-up, half-down look, with two bun pigtails that rested at the crown of her head. The rest of her wavy locks cascaded down past her shoulders, with two loose tendrils framing her face.

The location for the two shots was geotagged as Hollywood in California. Lvovna sat on a bed with plush white pillows and duvet. She posed by angling herself away from the camera to show off her curves to their best advantage. She rested her body weight on her calves and looked over her shoulder to give her followers a small and sultry smile.

In the follow up photo, she moved her hand to her glasses as if adjusting them and rested her other hand on her thigh.

Fans loved the new double-picture update and awarded the post over 20,000 likes and more than 250 comments within two hours of posting.

“Ok you’re gorgeous,” gushed an awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a black heart emoji.

“Wow princess you look intellectual and charming with glasses… your beauty is dazzling,” raved a second.

“Yeah I’m lost. Lost searching for a way out of your beauty,” teased a third.

“I have a crush,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with a shocked face symbol.

This is not the first time in recent days that the social media influencer has dazzled her followers. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she previously dropped jaws in skintight biker leggings.