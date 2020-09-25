Nancy Pelosi Moves To Push New Coronavirus Bill With $1,200 Stimulus Check

After talks on a second stimulus bill stalled out, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed for a renewed conversation around a coronavirus bill to help ease the financial burden caused by the crisis.

As The Washington Post reported, the economic outlook continues to worsen in the United States, and moderate Democrats in the House are urging her to drive a new bill that can gain approval from both Senate Republicans and the White House.

The upper and lower chambers have been battling for weeks now over the amount that they’re willing to compromise on, with Republicans arguing for something closer to $1 trillion, while Democrats started out pushing for something closer to $3.4 trillion in relief.

Now, as CNN wrote on Friday, the House is putting together a package that comes in around $2.2 trillion in aid, with a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks for the same people who received them in them initially.

The White House has indicated that it will consider a proposal that includes around $1.5 trillion, which means that the two sides of the aisle will need to find common ground somewhere in the middle in order to pass the proposal and send it to the White House.

Jonathan Ernst / Getty Images

The chamber heads to break next week, which means that lawmakers will need to act quickly to get something done.

Some of Pelosi’s colleagues have argued that the recent proposals have been more about sending a message rather than actually offering help to those who need it.

“If it’s a messaging exercise, it’s worthless,” said Dean Philips, a Democratic Representative from Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Pelosi has urged her caucus to stick together to provide much-needed relief to individuals and businesses alike.

“More needs have emerged for education, small businesses, restaurants, retail and for airlines and others,” Pelosi said.

“Our unity served us well yesterday. Our unity will again serve us well in the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts,” she noted of the continuing resolution.

The first CARES Act was popular with Americans and received broad approval in the House and Senate. That effort doled out $2.2 trillion to provide additional unemployment funding, a stimulus check, and other efforts to ease the financial burden caused by social distancing and closures resulting from the widespread pandemic.

“I’m talking with my caucus, my leadership, and we’ll see what we’re going to do,” Pelosi said. “But we’re ready for a negotiation. That’s what we’re ready for.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has argued in the past the Pelosi is refusing to negate in good faith over the amount that the government is willing to provide, as The Inquisitr previously reported.