Victoria Villarroel Shows Off Killer Curves In Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Brunette bombshell Victoria Villarroel wowed tens of thousands of Instagram users on Friday, August 28, when she uploaded some sexy new photos of herself in Savage X Fenty lingerie.

The 27-year-old beauty, who rose to fame as Kylie Jenner’s assistant on Life of Kylie, was photographed seemingly in her home for the two-slide series. Victoria stood out most in both frames as she showed off her figure from different angles.

In the first photo, the model posed from her right side as she leaned forward, grabbed a pull-out window pane with her right hand, and directed her gaze into the distance in front of her. She propped her backside out and pushed her chest forward, emitting a sultry vibe. In the second snapshot, she posed standing from her front, putting her chest on show as she rested her left hand on the window and looked to her left. Victoria wore a pout on her face in both of the images.

Her long brunette hair was styled in very slight waves that cascaded down her back and around her shoulders. She rocked long, polished nails.

The model showed off her curvy form in a revealing black bra that featured some mesh detailing, and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment drew eyes to her busty assets as it gave way to an ample amount of cleavage. She teamed the top with a pair of high-rise, mesh panties that accentuated her hips, pert bottoms, and flat midriff.

She accessorized with just two gold bracelets.

In the post’s caption, the model tagged Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand designed and founded by Rihanna that Victoria acts as an ambassador for.

Victoria has promoted the clothing company on her Instagram on more than one occasion. On September 9, she shared a post in which she rocked a sheer, nude one-piece.

Friday’s photo set quickly caught the attention of fans, amassing more than 95,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. An additional 413 admirers also headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on Victoria’s killer figure, her good looks, and scanty ensemble.

“You have to be the sexiest woman ever,” one individual commented, adding a string of tongue emoji.

“Your body is so perfect,” chimed in another admirer.

“Wow..so hot and bold shot,” a third fan asserted, inundating their comment with a series of fire emoji.

“Ayeee, you look amazing,” a fourth user added, following their words with a black-heart emoji.