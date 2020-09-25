Katie Bell Slays In A Pink Thong Bikini As She Kisses Gal Pal Daisy Marquez & Calls Her A ‘Light In My Life’

Instagram model Katie Bell shared a fun, sultry pair of snapshots on her social media page on Thursday to help celebrate a pal’s birthday. The upload consisted of two photos, but it was the initial one that seemingly caused an especially massive stir among her nearly 2 million followers.

The photo showed Katie wearing a pink bikini and she was photographed from the back. She sat next to her pal, fellow influencer and Mexican makeup artist Daisy Marquez, who wore a matching mint green thong bikini.

The two ladies turned their heads toward one another to share a light kiss. The two bikinis appeared to likely be the same brand and style, simply in different, complementary colors. Both had side ties along the hips of the bottoms and puckered material covering the curvy booties of each respective lady. The tops had double tie straps along the back as well.

Katie had her brunette tresses swept over her head and they tumbled over her shoulder in the front. Daisy had her dark hair pulled back into a low, messy bun and she also had a pair of sunglasses pushed atop her head.

Both Katie and Daisy were sitting on the sand in a gorgeous location that had rocky structures and greenery in the distance. The friends sat with their bare feet peeking out from under their bums as they folded their legs under them and sat on their knees.

In the caption for this post, Katie referred to her friend as a light in her life and she said she loved her as she wished her a happy birthday.

The second photo was a tamer one that showed the two ladies with fellow influencer Abby Rao. The three of them posed side-by-side while flaunting their midriffs in cropped pink hoodies as they mugged for the camera.

In less than 24 hours, Katie’s post was liked more than 90,000 times by her 1.9 million followers. About 300 people commented as well as fans went wild over the sultry snaps.

“both looking gorgeous and hot,” one person commented.

“You are very beautiful and so attractive,” someone praised.

“Unique and gorgeous,” another supporter wrote.

“So very beautiful goddesses,” detailed someone else.

Katie is known for sharing exceedingly sultry snapshots via her social media page. Oftentimes, her uploads consist of selfies showcasing her curves in lingerie or bikinis as she poses seductively. Her followers certainly appreciated that she kicked things up a notch with this upload, as the smooch with her influencer pal in the initial photo clearly generated a lot of heat.