WWE Rumors: Company Officials Reportedly Keeping Former Champion’s Return Top Secret

Former WWE superstar Melina recently denied that she’s returning to the company. This came following reports that the 41-year-old could be set to make a comeback following a nine-year hiatus from Vince McMahon’s promotion, excluding a brief cameo appearance in 2019. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer recently speculated that officials could be keeping her return top secret.

As summarized by Ringside News, Melina’s statement of denial indicated that “something was up.” However, certain people behind the scenes who should know the truth of the matter haven’t been discussing it.

Meltzer stated that the rumors are probably true, and Melina was upset because the “surprise” was spoiled by wrestling news outlets. The journalist hasn’t been able to confirm anything as of this writing, but he expects her to show up eventually.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, multiple sources within the company allegedly confirmed that she is expected to sign with WWE in the coming weeks. It is also believed that she’ll appear on Monday Night Raw in an effort to add more depth to the women’s division.

The Inquisitr article also pointed out that the former superstar is keen on returning to the promotion, even though she claimed that no contracts have been signed. She also revealed that it’s only a matter of time before the fans see her in action again at some point.

“Simply talking to the WWE makes my heart happy. I am grateful for my time with them. One day I’ll come home but when the time is right. So if it doesn’t happen now, I’m sorry you thought I was returning.”

Melina’s words suggested that there had been some conversations with officials, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they were discussing a contract yet. As The Inquisitr article noted, the company has supposedly been trying to bring her back since last year. However, her NWA deal prevented that from happening.

In her statement, Melina revealed that she’s only interested in going back if the circumstances are right for her. That includes her having good storylines and feeling capable enough of competing at the required level.

Melina is regarded by many fans and pundits as a pioneer of the female wrestling revolution that’s since garnered steam in recent years. While her tenure in the promotion was before female performers were given a prominent spotlight, she was known for her impressive in-ring ability.

This led to her winning several championships, becoming the first superstar in history to win the Divas and Women’s titles on multiple occasions.