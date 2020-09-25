Maisie Williams Shows Some Leg In Gown With Sheer Skirt While Stretching Out On A Couch

Maisie wore a Christian Dior design.

Maisie Williams was one of the stars who attended a rare red carpet event on Thursday. However, when she took to Instagram to show off the designer dress that she wore, one of the photos that she shared wasn’t taken during her stroll in front of photographers with flashbulbs. Instead, she was pictured stretched out on a luxurious couch.

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones star headed to Monte Carlo, Monaco this week to attend the Fondation Prince Albert II’s Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health. According to Just Jared Jr., the event was held to raise funds for environmental and humanitarian causes. Maisie and the other celebrities who were in attendance had to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure everyone’s safety. This included wearing protective face masks. However, Maisie had hers off in her first photo.

The actress stunned in a black gown from Christian Dior’s Resort 2021 Collection. The dress had an ankle-length sheer mesh skirt embellished with colorful embroidery. The intricate designs had a tropical vibe. Rich blues, reds, and greens had been used to create organic shapes, including a few small flowers. The gown’s short mesh sleeves were similarly decorated, while the bodice appeared to be crafted from velvet. The high neckline was trimmed with green and blue embroidery. A velvet belt tie cinched Maisie in at the waist.

Maisie laid on a couch with her legs stretched out on its tan velvet seat. She had on a pair of black stilettos with pointed toes, and one of her thin heels rested on the plush cushion. Her ankles were crossed so that her other foot hung over the edge of the seat. Her shapely legs could be seen through her sheer skirt, along with the black undergarment that she wore underneath it.

Maisie’s short blond bob was styled in messy waves. Thick fringe covered her forehead, and the rest of her hair was pushed back behind her ears. This made her hairstyle look somewhat like a mullet.

The New Mutants star accessorized with a pair of diamond dangle earrings from Cartier. In the two additional photos that she shared, she also sported a leather Azzedine Alaïa face mask that featured a laser-cut design.

Maisie attended the gala with her boyfriend, Rueben Selby. He rocked a Thom Browne suit that was a cream color with a dark plaid print.

This isn’t the first time Maisie and Rueben have masked up for an event amid the coronavirus pandemic. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple attended a Jacquemus runway show in France back in July. The socially-distanced show took place in a wheat field.