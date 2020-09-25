Sadie Robertson Flaunts Bombshell Body In Wedding Throwback

Sadie Robertson took to her Instagram page to celebrate 10 months of marriage to husband Christian Huff. The throwback shot was shared on Friday, September 25, and her 3.8 million fans loved it.

Robertson posted a photo from their wedding day that captured the pair in the center of the frame. The background of the photograph was black with a few twinkling lights and candles on the floor, and there was a set of white drapes on each side. Robertson raised her hands in the air, grabbing her husband’s hand in one and opening her mouth in celebration.

The reality star looked flawless in an off-white gown that was constructed of silk. It suited her slender frame. The garment was strapless and had a straight neckline, leaving her toned arms and shoulders on display. Robertson rocked a pair of gloves to match, still offering a peek of her toned biceps. The dress was fitted on Robertson’s waist, highlighting her flat midsection and hourglass curves. The piece was skintight on her thighs and showed a tease of her slender legs before it became a floor-length dress that was loose on her lower legs.

Robertson wore her blond locks in a middle part, slicking them out of her face and into a low bun. She added a pair of drop earrings, which provided just the right amount of bling to her chic dress.

Huff looked just as great as his counterpart and sported a tailored black tux. He wore a vest underneath his jacket and a white button-up underneath. A bowtie was worn tightly around his collar, and he sported a white flower over his chest.

In the caption of the update, Robertson joked that 10 months ago, they were running down the altar like “track stars.”

Fans were quick to shower the Duck Dynasty star’s update with praise. The image has earned over 208,000 likes and 220-plus comments within three hours of going live. Several Instagrammers took to the comments to compliment Robertson’s incredible figure, while a few more congratulated her on the milestone.

“You chose the most stunning gown ever. Old Hollywood glamour. Love it,” one follower gushed, adding a set of red heart emoji.

“You are real relationship goals. 10 is good number,” another Instagrammer added.

“Beautiful!! Seriously loved your wedding video!! Such a beautiful love you guys share!” a third chimed in.

“Wow can’t believe it’s been that long now! Happy 10 months u guys!!” one more follower gushed.

Last month, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Robertson posted a series of photos with Huff where they packed on the PDA. Like her most recent update, that one also earned rave reviews from fans.