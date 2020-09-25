Donald Trump Vows To Designate KKK And Antifa As Terrorist Groups In Appeal To Black Voters

Donald Trump is set to reveal his plan to appeal to Black voters on Friday, promising to designate Antifa and the Ku Klux Klan as terrorist organizations, as well as making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

As CNN reported, Trump will announce what is being called the Platinum Plan, a strategy that will help provide Black Americans more opportunity, security, and fairness in America by providing millions in funding to create jobs and provide access to capital. Additionally, the plan will “prosecute the KKK and ANTIFA as terrorist organizations and make lynching a national hate crime.”

The strategy touts the four pillars of “opportunity,” “security,” “prosperity” and “fairness.”

“They only care about power for themselves, whatever that means. My opponent is offering Black Americans nothing but the same old, tired, empty slogans,” Trump said in Atlanta.

Trump will enact the strategy if re-elected, but certain elements of the policy would require approval by congress. For instance, designating Juneteeth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery, as a holiday needs to go through Congress.

Trump trails in most polling among the public at large, but is behind his opponent Joe Biden significantly when it comes to Black individuals. However, Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump in 2016, had a stronger lead with Black people. Now, the president has ground to make up in order to encourage people to turn out for him in the upcoming election in November.

“Trump garnered just 8% of the Black electorate in 2016 — and an average of recent 2020 polls shows Biden leading Trump with Black voters by an 83% to 8%, or 75-point, margin,” CNN wrote.

Trump has often claimed that he has done more for Black citizens than any previous president except for Abraham Lincoln, who oversaw the ending of slavery in the U.S. He has also touted the unemployment rate among Blacks, which reached a new low in the summer of last year, but has skyrocketed in during the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also asserted that there isn’t a widespread problem with racism in the U.S. and has equated Black Lives Matter protesters to rioters and looters, as Politico wrote in early September, and called the movement a symbol of hate. As The Inquisitr recently reported, he is said to have blamed African Americans for racial inequality and structural racism in the country.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Biden courted criticism earlier this year when he said that any African American voting for Trump “ain’t black.” He has also long faced backlash for votes that he made as a Senator over jail terms.