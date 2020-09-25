Donald Trump Has Highest Approval Rating Streak In Years, Report Says

With the release of Rasmussen Reports’ Friday Daily Presidential Tracking Poll, Donald Trump has experienced 10 straight weeks of an approval rating over 50 percent, The Washington Examiner reported. According to the publication, the string of ratings began on September 14 with 51 percent approval, followed by ratings of 51, 52, 51, 53, 51, 50, 50, 52, and 52. Per Breitbart, the streak is the longest since the president’s Inauguration in 2017.

According to Washington Examiner, Rasmussen Reports — which was one of the few pollsters that predicted Trump’s win in 2016 — uses a voting model that surveys likely voters and includes a higher number of Republicans than other pollsters. Notably, likely voters are allegedly a more accurate predictor of electoral behavior than adults or registered voters.

As The Inquisitr reported, the pollster suggested in July that Trump and Biden were in a closer race than recent polling at the time indicated.

John McLaughlin of McLaughlin & Associates claimed that the president’s high approval streak amid the chaotic 2020 election year is promising for his electoral prospects.

“Being over 50% job approval is critical. The last two reelected Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama each had a 51% job approval on Election Day when they were reelected.”

The research partner’s brother, Jim McLaughlin, claimed that Rasmussen is not the only pollster to pick up on a positive trend for Trump. He pointed to other recent polls in battlegrounds states like Florida, Michigan, and Arizona, where the president is leading Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“POTUS is out there every day, explaining the choice the voters face, while Joe Biden is insulting the voters and hiding in his basement, not talking about the issues that matter most,” he said.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Not all pollsters are picking up the same trend. Per Newsweek, FiveThirtyEight’s presidential approval rating tracker claimed that Trump’s average approval rating streak has tapered off and stagnated at around 43 percent since the beginning of September. The publication also pointed to a YouGov poll released on Thursday that showed that Trump’s net disapproval rating increased to 45 percent.

According to a forecast model from FiveThirtyEight, 40,000 simulations of the forthcoming election heavily favor Biden to win. However, 100 outcomes show Trump winning approximately 22 percent of the simulated elections.

As noted by Newsweek, the forthcoming debates against Biden offer Trump the potential to boost his chances or drag them down. The first event is set for next Tuesday and will be moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace. The second will take place on October 15, and the final a week later on October 22.