Abby Dowse Slays In A Pink Lace Bra & Matching Panties: ‘I Love Pretty Lingerie’

Abby Dowse sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page today with another hot new photo that has proved hard to be ignored.

The 30-year-old posed in her bedroom for the steamy shot, popping her hips slightly out to the side while resting one hand on top of her mattress. She held a single white rose in her other hand, grasping it just underneath its petals so as not to prick herself on a thorn on its long stem. Most of her face remained out of the image, though her plump lips were still visible at the top of the frame. They were pursed in an alluring manner, giving the snap a seductive vibe.

Abby went scantily clad as she worked the camera, showing off her bombshell body in a set of hot pink lingerie from Lounge Underwear that popped against her gorgeous tan. She rocked a balconette bra in the bold color with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, while its logo band fit snugly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame. The piece also had a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, which was further ehanced by its underwire-style cups.

The Aussie hottie sported a pair of matching panties that were equally as risque, if not more. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed Abby to show off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. It had a thick satin waistband as well that sat just underneath her navel, accentuating her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Abby accessorized with a set of dainty necklaces, one of which had a cross pendant. She also wore a silver chain bracelet to give her look another hint of bling.

In the caption, Abby noted that she loves “pretty lingerie.” Her followers seemed to be keen on the ensemble as well, as many flocked to the comments section to shower the star with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping look.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

“Super hot,” praised another fan.

“You are so gorgeous and pink looks so good on you!!” a third follower gushed.

“Absolutely stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 6,000 likes within less than one hour of going live.

This is hardly the first time that Abby has shown some skin on her Instagram page. In another recent share, the model sent pulses racing when she flaunted her ample assets in an impossibly tiny bikini. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding the snap over 25,000 likes and 466 comments to date.