Yanita Yancheva Lowers Leggings To Show Off Sculpted Body

Yanita Yancheva thrilled many of her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Friday, September 25, with a hot new update in which she rocked a mismatched workout set that showed off her sculpted physique.

The photo showed the Bulgarian model standing on the balcony of wooden structure overlooking a mountain dotted with conifer trees. According to her geotag, the picture was taken at Hotel Moreni, perched on the eastern slope of Vitosha Mountain in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Yancheva was captured from the left as she faced the view. Her eyes were focused on the horizon as she parted her lips into a seductive smile. She sported a pair of neon yellow leggings with a thick waistband. She used her thumbs to lower the front of the yoga pants considerably, showing off her chiseled abs. Meanwhile, the stretchy fabric clung to her backside, outlining her toned derriere.

Yancheva paired it with a neon green sports bra that contrasted beautifully with her platinum blond hair and fair complexion. It had medium straps stretching over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

Yancheva revealed in the caption that her post was an ad for Rule One Proteins, a brand of supplements for which she is an ambassador, as per her Instagram bio. She included a promotional code that gives her fans a 15 percent discount. In the photo, a small container of vitamins was placed on the rail in front of the model.

The post has garnered more than 47,800 likes and over 240 comments. Her fans used the occasion to express their reaction to the photo and Yancheva’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“How can someone be perfect. U r the example… no words to describe ur dedication towards fitness,” one user raved.

“[R]oses are red violets are blue is it just me or did heaven send u,” replied another fan.

“Gorgeous [shooting star] [fire] have a nice weekend,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Yanita, don’t take every light from the sun. Share some of it [two laughing emoji] share your beauty. You are too beautiful,” added a fourth user.

