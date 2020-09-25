Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Booty In Skintight Pants For Her Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony put her jaw-dropping physique on display for her latest Instagram upload. For the post, she was photographed at home wearing a lace top and skintight pants that showcased her curvaceous booty.

The 22-year-old has amassed a large online following thanks to her workout vids and gym selfies, but in this snap she was dressed up before going out for a night on the town. O’Mahony was shot standing on gray flooring in the living room of her apartment. There was a large mirror hanging on the wall and a fireplace underneath that, and black cupboards were visible in the background.

O’Mahony was captured from behind for a full-body picture as she turned slightly to the side. The popular YouTuber kept her right leg straight, but bent her left one which helped embellish her curves. Her long dark hair was parted to the right, and she wore it straight as it flowed down her back. She kept her hands in front of her stomach, and peered over her shoulder to flash a giant smile at the camera.

The 22-year-old rocked a sleeveless white lace embroidered top that had thin shoulder straps. O’Mahony also sported a pair of high-waist dark tan pants that had flare bottoms. These hugged onto her lower-body and outlined her thighs and curvy backside. She accessorized with a white purse that had a gold chain-link strap. Her tanned skin popped against the top and light background, and viewers caught a glimpse of her sculpted back, along with a hint of the influencer’s assets.

For the caption, O’Mahony mentioned going into the weekend with a “glam” look. She added a swirling heart-face emoji and two hashtags including “#datenight” before uploading the snap on Friday.

Many of the model’s 688,000 Instagram followers flocked to the post, and more than 12,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over three hours after it went live. O’Mahony’s comment section was littered with heart-eye and heart emoji. Fans flooded the replies with compliments about her stunning figure, and wardrobe choice.

“Oh Caroline…[you’re] just stunning,” one follower commented.

“Wow perfect outfit!!!” a fan wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Looking fantastic Car. Have a great evening on your date night xxxx,” an Instagram user replied.

“LOOK AT YOU,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week O’Mahony showcased her toned physique in workout gear. The pic was taken after an intense training session, and she wore a sports bra and tight-fitting leggings.