Nancy Pelosi Insists Joe Biden Should Not Debate Donald Trump

In an interview CBS broadcast on Friday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi doubled down on her suggestion that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should not debate President Donald Trump, HuffPost reported.

Speaking with anchor Gayle King, Pelosi noted that she believes Biden would do well against Trump, but suggested that there is no point in debating him.

It’s “not that I don’t think [Biden] will be excellent, but I just think the president has no fidelity to fact or truth,” she said.

“And, actually, in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States,” she continued, pointing to Trump’s recent suggestion that there might not be a peaceful transition of power if he loses the presidency.

“Why bother? He doesn’t tell the truth. He isn’t committed to our Constitution.”

Pelosi added that Trump “and his henchmen” pose “a danger to our democracy” and challenged the commander-in-chief to keep attacking her with nicknames and insults.

Pelosi has previously urged her colleague to avoid the debates.

During a press conference in late August, she said that the Democratic nominee should not “legitimize a conversation” with the commander-in-chief, per Axios.

“I think he will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about,” Pelosi said of Trump.

“I don’t think that he should dignify that conversation,” she repeatedly advised Biden.

Trump and his allies have long tried to paint the Democratic nominee as senile, slamming him for avoiding public appearances and confrontations with the press.

Still, the Democrat has said that he “can hardly wait” to face off against his opponent before a national audience.

Although Pelosi, apparently, believes that Biden has what it takes to challenge Trump, some Democrats do not.

There is reportedly “palpable fear” among Biden aides and allies, some of whom are concerned about the candidate’s tendency to make gaffes, go on tangents and give long-winded answers.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Since winning the presidential nomination, Biden has avoided adversarial interviews with members of the media, relying on teleprompters to read prepared remarks.

Trump and Republicans have seized on his reluctance to be in the spotlight, doubling down on suggestions that his campaign is trying to protect their candidate from scrutiny.

The first debate is scheduled for Tuesday next week and will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

In an interview earlier this week, Trump said that he expects “unfair” treatment from Wallace, while praising Biden as a skilled and experienced debater.