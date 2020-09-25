Ayesha Curry Is Pretty In Pink As She Flaunts Her Curves & Confidence In New Instagram Snaps

Ayesha Curry graces the pages of the new issue of Romper and on Friday she shared some stunning shots from it via her Instagram page. The mom of three and wife of NBA star Steph Curry looked incredible as she flaunted both her curves and her confidence.

The first upload that Ayesha posted on Friday afternoon showed her wearing an incredible pink romper. The Fendi jumpsuit featured wide puff sleeves and a teardrop-shaped neckline. The unique shape of the neckline dipped incredibly low on her chest, but it didn’t actually reveal any cleavage.

The ensemble was fitted through the torso and over the hips and had shorts that showcased Ayesha’s shapely thighs. The diagonal quilted texture of the piece beautifully contrasted with the gray marbled backdrop and Ayesha finished the look with a sleek bob hairstyle.

“You look so bomb!” one fan declared.

This initial photo earned rave reviews from the cookbook author’s 7.4 million Instagram followers. Almost 65,000 people liked this look during the first few hours after she had first shared it, and 400 supporters also commented.

Ayesha didn’t stop with just one stunning photo from her magazine feature though. She added two more snapshots in a separate post and these showcased some gorgeous and flattering pink hues as well.

The first upload showed her wearing a bright fuchsia suit and matching strappy heels. The pieces were from the Jacquemus fashion line and included a cutout belt skirt and square crop jacket. Under the open jacket, Ayesha wore what appeared to be a bra made of daisies. This unique piece allowed her to flaunt a hint of cleavage along with her chiseled abs.

The 31-year-old cookbook author and television personality cocked a hip and placed one hand on her side as she posed for this jaw-dropping snapshot. She looked up and away from the photographer with a slight smile on her face as the form-fitting skirt accentuated her hourglass curves.

The final picture of the triple Friday upload again utilized some pink with a floor-length wrap skirt. In this photo, she stood in front of floor-to-ceiling windows that overlooked a wooded landscape.

Ayesha added strappy nude heels and a white form-fitting short-sleeved top to complete the look, showing a lot of leg with the lengthy slit up the side of the garment.

This pair of photos received almost 72,000 likes in just an hour, along with about 600 comments.

“Keep living your best life #blackgirlscanhaveitall,” one person commented.

“3 babies where,” someone else praised.

“Stunning! How Ayesha got her groove back,” declared another supporter.

Not long ago, Ayesha opened up about how she recently lost about 35 pounds. She has always been absolutely gorgeous, but there was no question that she looked truly phenomenal in this snaps and her millions of fans will be anxious to check out the Romper feature to see the rest.