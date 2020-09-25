Sierra Skye Exposes Chest In An Unzipped Jacket While Sitting In The Driveway

Sierra Skye is slaying Instagram yet again. The model often tantalizes her followers by showing off her assets in risque ensembles, a trend she continued with her most recent share on Friday afternoon.

Sierra included two photos in the steamy new addition to her feed that saw her sitting in the driveway at her house. She posed with her legs spread wide apart as she ran her fingers through her platinum blond locks while gazing off into the distance with a sultry stare. She also left her garage open behind as she worked the camera, offering fans a peek at her sleek cars, one of which was a Land Rover Discovery.

The 23-year-old went cute and casual for the day in a coordinated set of plaid loungewear from I Am Gia that perfectly suited her killer curves. The look included a cropped hoodie with a silver zipper, which Sierra pulled all the way down to create a plunging neckline. The move revealed that she was both shirtless and braless underneath the jacket, leaving her voluptuous chest and an ample amount of cleavage exposed.

Sierra also rocked a pair of matching pants in the same bold pattern. The trousers clung tightly to her hips and thigh before flaring out at the bottom. They also had a thick drawstring waistband that sat right at the model’s navel, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection.

To complete her look, the social media star added a pair of oversized hoop earrings as well as a dainty diamond necklace for a bit of bling. She pulled her hair up into a ponytail that spilled over her shoulders in loose waves, though left a bit of fringe out that fell to perfectly frame her face and striking features.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram cutie began showering her most recent addition to the platform with love. The post has amassed over 12,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So amazingly beautiful my love,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“Such a cute set. Love it,” a third follower remarked.

“I adore you,” added a fourth admirer.

Sierra often flaunts her famous figure on social media. Last month, the bombshell showcased even more of her impressive physique in a semi-sheer lace bodysuit that clung tightly to her figure in all of the right ways. That look also fared extremely well, earning nearly 53,000 likes and 459 comments to date.