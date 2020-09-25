Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Curves In Yellow Animal-Print Bikini

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa dropped jaws around the world on Friday, September 25, when she uploaded a sizzling new Instagram post for her 12.2 million followers.

The 22-year-old bombshell was photographed and recorded on the side of the road for the two-slide series. Jailyne took center stage in the image as she sat up straight with her legs parted on the hood of a yellow McLaren. She rested both hands on the car as she pushed her chest out.

She wore a sultry pout on her face and stared directly at the camera’s lens. The sports car’s butterfly doors were also visible in the background.

In the video, the model sat in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, before standing up to showcase her booty and adjust her locks. In another part of the clip, she could be seen walking away from the camera.

Jailyne’s long raven hair looked to be styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

The model showed off her curvaceous physique in a skimpy, yellow-and-black animal-print bikini. The top featured two thick straps that went over Jailyne’s shoulders and down her back, and a cutout in the front that displayed a massive view of underboob.

The scanty thong bottoms highlighted her curvy hips and put her pert backside on show, while their side-straps accentuated her slim waist.

Jailyne finished the look off with a pair of white and gray Dolce and Gabbana sneakers.

In the post’s caption, the stunner shared that she was “tired of always being in Ubers” every time she visits Los Angeles, so she opted to rent a McLaren instead from Phenom Exotics, a car rental agency.

The post received more than 140,000 likes in just one hour after being uploaded, proving to be a hit with social media users. More than 1,000 followers also expressed their delight for the content in the comments section, praising Jailyne about her form, her good looks, and her bathing suit.

“Very beautiful face and very nice style,” one individual commented, following their compliment with a yellow heart emoji.

“Jailyne, beauty cannot be measured, but in my eyes you’re one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen,” chimed in another admirer.

“Beautiful, marvelous, divine doll,” a third fan wrote.

“Beautiful long hair, and hot body,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The model frequently shares revealing shots of herself to social media. On August 19, she stunned fans after rocking a cut-out black bikini.