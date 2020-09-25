Demi Rose Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Multicolored Maxi Dress

On Friday, September 25, British model Demi Rose Mawby shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 14.7 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing in front of a tiled wall. According to the geotag, the location of a casual photoshoot was Ibiza, Spain.

Demi sizzled in a multicolored skintight maxi dress that clung to her hourglass figure from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She finished off the look with a pair of gold statement earrings and a sparking ring worn on her middle finger.

For the photos, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks in curls. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted light pink.

In the first image, Demi faced away from the photographer and arched her back, which further accentuated her pert derriere. She placed one of her hands on the back of her head and turned her neck to look off into the distance with a serious expression on her face. The following photo was taken at a closer angle. The model struck a nearly identical pose and closed her eyes, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 65,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“What a beautiful woman what a statuesque body a goddess,” wrote one fan, adding a string of flower emoji to the end of the comment.

“Such an amazing [piece] of art,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“This dress suits you, [M]iss [R]ose! It emphasizes your figure and beauty,” remarked another follower.

“Demi, you are so stunning and gorgeous. I love your beautiful eyes, your sensual lips, your charming face and your fiery and spectacular, really SPECTACULAR body!!!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Demi is not shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, last week, she uploaded a tantalizing picture, in which she wore a partially unzipped mini dress that showcased her incredible curves and slender waist. That post has been liked over 315,000 times since it was shared.