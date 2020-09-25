Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Shows Off Pert Derriere & Long Legs In Skintight Skinny Jeans

Nastia posed on a road during her trip to Montana.

Nastia Liukin proved that she doesn’t have to show a lot skin to thrill her Instagram followers with her latest vacation update. On Friday, she shared a new slideshow with her fans, and some of them couldn’t stop raving over how good she looked in her skinny jeans.

The 30-year-old Olympic gymnast has been enjoying a relaxing getaway in the mountains of Montana, where the climate is much cooler than that of her home state of Texas. However, the look that rocked in her latest set of stunning photos seemed to include a fun nod to the Lonestar State. She wore a black felt cowboy hat on her head and a red bandana around her neck. Her western headwear was a Gladys Tamez Millinery design, as indicated by a tag on her post. The rest of her outfit, save for her footwear, was crafted out of denim.

Nastia’s top was an acid wash jacket with puffy sleeves. The Free People piece had a vintage vibe. She teamed the coat with a pair of skintight skinny jeans from Frame. The stretchy denim bottoms clung to her lissome legs and pert posterior like a second skin. The pants had a light wash, high waist, and holes on the knees.

On her feet, the athlete rocked a pair of Prada combat boots. The beige canvas shoes looked like they were made for hiking, even though they were from a luxury label. Nastia completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Nastia posed in the middle of a mountain road. Behind her, mist rolled over a mountainside covered with tall pine trees. Yellow grass grew on both sides of the road, and there was tall rocky outcrop on the right side of her photos.

In her first shot, Nastia posed on the toes of her left foot with her right leg extended out in front of her as if she were taking a long step forward. She stood some distance away from the camera, and she was photographed from the side.

The camera was positioned near Nastia’s feet for the remaining four snaps. The angle made her slender legs look incredibly long. The Olympic gold medalist had her back to the camera in the final two photos, which provided a peek at her peachy derriere. Her thigh gap was visible in the last image.

Nastia’s Instagram followers seemed to love everything about her pictures, including the way her body looked in them.

“Beautiful pic love all sides of you butt this one is smoking,” quipped one fan.

“Wow your legs look amazing in those jeans,” read another message.

“You look lovely! And wow, what a backdrop!” a third admirer added.