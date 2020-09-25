‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Nikki Invokes Neil In Appeal To Lily

The Young and the Restless episode on Friday, September 25, featured Nikki giving Lily a dire warning after she figured out what Victoria and Billy had planned. Adam ran out of options, and Chance left Abby stunned. Sharon prepared for her upcoming surgery by making amends with Rey and drawing her family close.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) prepared for her surgery. Sharon lamented how she hadn’t acted like herself, and Rey advised her to give herself some grace. Later, Sharon apologized for how she’d been to Rey, and he asked her to stop being hard on herself. Sharon thanked Rey for taking such good care of her, and then their discussion turned to Rey wanting them to flip houses together in the future.

At Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) caught up with each other. Faith read up on Sharon’s upcoming procedure, and Mariah told her what a great daughter she’d been. Then, Mariah urged Faith to have patience and understanding for herself and Sharon right now. Later, Sharon and Rey showed up, and while Sharon and Faith talked, Rey told Mariah that Sharon was finished with Adam (Mark Grossman), and things would be fine.

Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) talked about Billy’s (Jason Thompson) plans, and he reassured Chelsea that he had a plan to derail his nemesis. Chance (Donny Boaz) texted Adam to meet him.

At Society, Abby (Melissa Ordway) found out that Chance planned to meet her brother there. She mentioned she would have a word with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about the situation, and Chance noted he’d rather her stay out of it, but Abby refused.

Adam showed up, and he and Chance talked. Chance admitted he’d had a federal agent track down Alyssa (María DiDomenico), so he knew she was safe. Victoria watched them unseen as Adam revealed that Alyssa was in Arizona, and by the time she got back to Las Vegas, the widow wouldn’t be available to talk. Chance warned Adam that if anything happened to Alyssa, he would come forward and give testimony against Adam.

Abby saw Victoria, and she asked why her sister had discussed Vegas and Adam with Chance. Vicky told Abby to stay out of it, but Abby asked her sister why she kept rattling Adam’s cage and warned that there could be collateral damage to Victoria’s plan. Although Vicky said she was sorry, she told her sister that their brother had to pay.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Chelsea showed up, and Victoria warned her to make sure Connor (Judah Mackey) wasn’t anywhere around Adam. Then, Chelsea and Adam left. Victoria and Chance sparred verbally, and she informed him that he didn’t want any part of what was coming next.

After Vicky left, Chance and Abby discussed the situation. He said he hadn’t had anything to lose when he helped Adam out in Las Vegas, but now Chance was ready to settle down and have some kids. Abby felt shocked to hear her boyfriend say that.

Earlier, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) overheard Victoria talking on the phone, and she realized that Vicky planned to move against Adam, which could also negatively affect Victor (Eric Braeden). After she got nowhere with her daughter, Nikki visited Lily (Christel Khalil) at Chance Comm.

After some small talk, Nikki tried to get Lily to stop Billy’s article. When Lily refused, Nikki even called on her friendship with Neil (Kristoff St. John) to change Lily’s mind, which offended Lily. Ultimately, Lily asserted that she would make the best decision of her company regardless of her late dad’s connection to the Newmans. Nikki predicted that Victor would crush Chancellor Communications into dust.

When Nikki left, Lily called Billy and wanted him that they needed to have a serious talk.

Finally, at the penthouse, Chelsea fumed about Victoria’s unwillingness to back off, and Adam said he needed to make a call he didn’t want to make.