Arabella Chi Sizzles In Burnt Orange Lingerie

Arabella Chi treated her fans to an up-close and personal shot of her bombshell body in the latest post shared on her Instagram page. The September 25 update included two scorching photos that saw her in skimpy lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The first image in the series was cropped near the model’s neck and at her upper thighs. Arabella posed against a brick wall that had a whitewash, giving it a vintage look. Arabella turned her figure in profile, tugging at the waistband of her panties with one hand and placing the opposite near her chest. She flaunted her killer figure in nothing more than a skimpy lingerie set, which she noted in her caption was from Lounge Underwear.

The set included a balconette style bra with small cups and a plunging neckline that teased a peek of cleavage. It had thin shoulder straps that stretched over Arabella’s defined arms, and its burnt orange color complemented her allover glow. The garment also featured a narrow logo band around her rib cage that helped draw further attention to her small frame.

The British reality star also wore panties that were made of the same lace fabric. The bottoms boasted a triangle design and the same logo band as her bra. Its thin sides sat high on her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and waist. The cut of the garment also left her shapely thighs on display for her adoring fans.

The second image in the series captured the model posed with her hands on the wall and her derriere facing the camera. The straps of the bra had gold fasteners that were worn over her shoulder blades, and it cut off in the middle of her back. The bottom of the garment was even racier, and its cheeky cut showcased her pert derriere in its entirety.

Arabella styled her long, blond locks down, and they fell over her shoulders and back. She sported a silver watch on her left wrist and wore several rings to match. As of this writing, the post has only been live on her page for an hour, but it’s earned thousands of likes and dozens of compliments.

“You are so amazingly sexy,” one follower gushed, adding a few flame and heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Oh wow babe so hot,” a second social media user complimented.

“Youve made my day what a stunner you are great view,” another fan gushed with a few hearts.

“Omg wow!!!!” a fourth follower chimed in.