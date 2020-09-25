Deborah Tramitz Sizzles In A Cheeky Black Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Deborah Tramitz took advantage of the beautiful weather today to head outside and work on her tan. The model took to her Instagram account to share a sizzling snap from her relaxing day under the sun, much to the delight of her fans.

The image was snapped in Limone sul Garda, per the geotag, where Deborah found the perfect spot to soak up some sun. She laid out across a lounge chair on top of a beige towel and rested her head in her hand as she gazed at the camera in front of her with a soft smile and sultry stare. A gorgeous view of the mountains could be seen in the background behind her, though it was the German hottie herself that seemed to earn all the attention from her 1 million followers.

Deborah likely sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her flawless figure in a skimpy black bikini that left little to the imagination. The two-piece included a pair of daringly cheeky bottoms that showcased her bronzed booty nearly in its entirety while also giving her audience a glimpse at her curvy hips and toned legs. It had a thin, stringy waistband that was tied in dainty bows on both sides of her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Most of the model’s bikini top was hidden due to the fact that she was lying stomach-down, though it wasn’t hard to tell that the swimwear was just as risque. It appeared to be a halter-style number, as its thin straps looped behind her neck while she simultaneously showcased her toned arms and shoulders. An eyeful of her ample cleavage could be seen as she posed for the shot, suggesting that the piece had tiny cups and a plunging neckline as well.

Deborah’s light brown locks were left down and blew gently around her face as she posed for the snap. She also added a set of gold hoop earrings and a dainty necklace to give her barely there look a hint of bling.

Unsurprisingly, fans showed considerable praise for the model as they flooded the comments section with compliments.

“Most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote.

“Your booty workouts are definitely working,” remarked another fan.

“I love your effortless beauty and incredible smile,” a third follower praised.

“Perfect in every way,” added a fourth admirer.

The snap has also racked up over 30,000 likes within 11 hours of going live.