Prince Harry Is A ‘Henpecked Husband’ Who Must Stand Up To Meghan Markle, Royal Expert Says

Prince Harry is a “henpecked husband” who must stand up to wife Meghan Markle as she becomes increasingly political and increasingly vocal about her beliefs, an expert on the British royal family told the U.K.’s Express.

The couple faced backlash after participating in a video that called on Americans to get to the polls and vote this November. Critics have said that the Sussexes have become too political, with some seeing the video as something of a soft endorsement for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in his presidential race against Donald Trump.

Dan Wootton, a royal commentator and expert on the British monarchy, told the newspaper that Prince Harry must insist his wife stay out of politics. So far, he has not done that. Wootton stated that he believes the prince lacks the backbone to stand up to her.

“I say that for the moment Prince Harry remains the obedient, nodding wannabe first man. He is chipping in on Meghan Markle’s pet projects with perfectly scripted woke-ism British princely charm,” he said. “But what happens when Prince Harry actually stands up to Meghan for the first time? What happens when Harry says no Meghan I am actually going to put the sanctity of the institution that I was brought up in first?”

The commentator said he “shudders” to think of what would happen in this case, implying that Markle would not take the confrontation well. The commentator went on to say that this scenario was unlikely to happen in the first place, as Harry is “the very definition of a henpecked husband.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Markle’s political views have earned her some attention from American President Donald Trump, who said he was “not a fan” of the Suits actress after she asked Americans to vote in the upcoming election.

Prince Harry and Markle have already stepped away from their royal duties and moved to North America, with Harry saying that Markle faced unfair scrutiny from the British and American media. There are reports that the pair may be drifting even further from the monarchy, as The Inquisitr noted that the British royal is now considering becoming a citizen of the United States.

Citing an unnamed source, OK! Magazine reported that Harry has met with immigration lawyers, is ready to start the process, and is excited to become an American citizen. The couple has not said anything publicly to support the speculation.